Monticello library to host evening of local musicians

The Monticello Public Library is inviting the public in for a special night of live music by local musicians.

The event will take place this Friday evening, Nov. 12, beginning at 6 p.m.

Starting the night off will be father-daughter duo Thomas and Esther Funk. They will be performing classical music on the piano and cello.

Rounding out the night will be a trio of ladies: Katie Farrowe, Pam Foley, and Melissa Wolken. They will perform songs that fall under the genre of folk/Americana.

Adult/Teen Services Librarian Molli Hunter is a lover of music and the arts and wanted to find a way to bring her passion to the public.

“Music and arts don’t get a lot of exposure in the community,” she said. “Just like reading, music can inspire the imagination.”

She said some music venues might charge for people to attend; whereas the library can host an event like this free of charge.

Hunter said this will allow attendees to feel as if they’re in an intimate setting with the musicians as they perform.

“We wanted musicians who were comfortable with performing in front of a crowd,” Hunter said. “There is a lot of talent in this area.”

As for how she chose which musicians to reach out to, Hunter received a tip from someone asking if she’d reached out to Foley. Once she contacted Foley, she found out that the trio (Farrowe and Wolken) have been practicing and performing together.

“Their music will hopefully appeal to a different demographic,” noted Hunter.

Hunter was also familiar with the Funk family and their musical talents, especially with classical music.

“Both groups will fill out everyone’s musical tastes and genres,” she said.

The event is expected to last an hour and a half, giving the public a chance to visit with the musicians afterwards. The library will also serve refreshments such as wine and cheese.

“Come and stay for the duration of the event,” urged Hunter.

The library will close at 6 p.m. that evening; remaining open only for the musical event. Public services will not be available.

The library is located at 205 E. Grand St.