Monticello library to host Pet Parade, community event

The Monticello Public Library is gearing up for a big, family and pet-friendly, community event, to take place on Saturday, May 6.

Beginning at 1 p.m. at the Willow Park Shelter, owners of pets of any and all species are invited to showcase their pet in the “Pet Parade.” The contest will showcase best costume.

“Literally, any pet is welcome,” offered librarian Molli Hunter. “The only stipulation is that the animal MUST be on a leash, and the pet MUST be controlled by its owner.

“The last thing we want is an animal to become overstimulated and then break free from its handler.”

The idea for this event is credited to the library's TAB (Teen Advisory Board). They brought up the idea to Hunter during a TAB meeting.

"And the idea grew and grew," she said.

Grew so much that the afternoon is packed with activities all related to pets…

• Showcasing the book "Some Pets" by Angela diTerlizzi on the storywalk

Hunter said after finding the perfect location to host so many animals/pets, it only seemed appropriate to coordinate the storywalk, too.

• A photo booth for owners and their pets courtesy of Rucker Photography (Dianna Rucker)

Proceeds for the photos will go toward Animal Welfare (AWF) shelter.

• Chapman Brothers Dog Boarding (Hudson and Blake Chapman) will be offering doggie treats

• Lisa Adams from Kritter Kutz will answer grooming questions

• AWF will be hosting a bake sale, with proceeds going to the shelter

• Monticello Veterinary Clinic will share information about your pet's health needs

• Jones County 4-H will be on hand to talk about opportunities for youth and their pets

There will be several guest judges for the Pet Parade: Hunter, a local business owner, a member of the library board, and a member of the Friends of the Library.

"This way, there will be every aspect of our community that is involved," Hunter said.

In planning this event, she wanted to include as many businesses and organizations associated with the theme as possible.

"I reached out to as many local organizations that I could reach that were all about helping our pets living their best life," Hunter added. "Thankfully, we live in a small community, so I knew most of them personally or from a friend."

While the Pet Parade is free to attend and take part in, some businesses will be charging for their services during the event.

The May 6 event is expected to last an hour and a half or so, depending on how many pets are entered in the Pet Parade and how long people wish to walk the trail to read the storywalk.

Prizes will be awarded in the Pet Parade.

"Some Pets" will only be available on the storywalk until early June when the library staff change the book to coincide with the kick-off to the Summer Reading Program on June 5.