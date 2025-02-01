Monticello library inherits original painting

On Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28, a special piece of artwork arrived at the Monticello Public Library.

The week before Thanksgiving, Library Director Faith Brehm received a letter from Mary (Copley) Novotny from New Mexico. Mary grew up in Monticello. Her father was Elton Copley, of Hetzler & Copley Insurance and Real Estate.

Elton passed away in the 1970s and Mary’s mother, Ruth, moved the family to New Mexico.

Mary remained in New Mexico her entire adult life. As she and her husband prepared to downsize and move into a nursing home, Mary chose to donate an original painting of Monticello to the Monticello library.

The painting was done by the very first Monticello High School art teacher, Robert Reisling, who taught in 1964-65. The impressionist painting is dated 1964. It depicts downtown Monticello, E. First Street, looking east. You can see the Community Building and clock tower on one side and McNeill Hardware on the other, identified by the spire.

During Mr. Reisling’s time teaching in Monticello, he held an art exhibit at the office of Hetzler & Copley Insurance. The Copley family was gifted the painting at that time, and Mary had it ever since.

The Novotnys contacted a friend of theirs with Monticello ties (Janet Wahl) in Iowa City, who happened to be in Monticello over Thanksgiving and personally delivered the painting to the library.

“Janet never saw the painting until that day,” Brehm noted.

Brehm said Mary thought so much of her hometown that she wanted the painting to be back in the community for people to enjoy.

The painting is hanging in front of the meeting room in the library.