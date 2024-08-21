Monticello library introduces cooking tips, ideas, demonstrations

Earlier this summer, the Monticello Public Library was awarded a $15,000 AARP Flagship Community Challenge grant. The money fully covered the purchase of a Charlie Cart, which is a fully-functioning mobile kitchen that will be used to expand educational programming for all ages.

That programming is right around the corner…

At the end of this month, “Cook the Books” will kick off.

Librarian Molli Hunter said the library has some “initial program that we wanted to offer the public that focus on fiscally-responsible choices, as well as healthy eating.

“On top of that,” she continued, “I asked several people in the community what specific things they would be interested in learning (about) so we could combine those together to make great programs that the people wanted to learn about.”

“Cook the Books,” explained Hunter, is a slag term in the accounting world “to make a company’s financial results look better than they really are.” So, she cleverly took that phrase to another level with this first Charlie Cart series.

“Being as this is a cooking program, being held in the library, and focusing on people wanting to make their meals better than currently are, even if it’s in appearance only, I thought it would be catchy!”

On Saturday, Aug. 31, at 10 a.m., Courtney Duffy will be the first “Cook the Books” presenter. Her workshop will focus on creating healthy ethnic meals, made from fresh ingredients. She’ll help people learn how to make Greek dishes such as hummus, salads, gyros, and tzatziki.

“I have the pleasure of knowing Courtney personally,” offered Hunter, “and have had conversations with her about her cooking. What she comes up with for her family meals has always impressed me.”

The next presenter, Madonna Hough, will showcase her demonstration on Thursday, Sept. 19, at 5:30 p.m.

Her program will highlight fiscal responsibility, healthy alternatives, and great gift ideas when it comes to shopping for food.

Her program will include hands-on demonstrations.

“Everyone will be able to go home with some homemade jam that they make together as a group,” Hunter said.

Having also known Hough for some years, Hunter can attest to her passion for gardening; eating healthy, fresh meals; and cooking in general.

“I believe we were discussing making applesauce at one point,” recalled Hunter, “and I asked what kind of canning would be a great start-off point for those interested in learning. She mentioned she believes making jams was a great starting point.”

There are more “Cook the Books” presentations in the works. The idea is to offer educational, hands-on learning that the public can to enjoy.

For both the Aug. 31 and Sept. 19 programs, registration is required and space will be limited.

“This is due to the fact that we want to make sure we have enough supplies on hand for the public,” offered Hunter, “as well as maintain a reasonable crowd for the instructor.”

To register for both or either of these programs, call the library at 319-465-3354 or stop in at 205 E. Grand St.

These programs are sponsored by the Friends of the Library.