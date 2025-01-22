Monticello library invites teens to explore hobbies, interests

“New Year. Some You: Try Something New!” is the name of a new program offered by the Monticello Public Library geared toward teens in the community.

“The beginning of the year, we are always bombarded with statements about finding the ‘new you,’” offered Librarian Molli Hunter, “and I think it sends a negative message that there is something wrong with who we are now. There is nothing wrong with still being the same you in a new year, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t grow and learn and have a blast while doing it.”

This teen program will take place on Friday, Jan. 31, at 6 p.m. Depending on the response, Hunter said they might expand it as a series; for now, it’s a one-night-only event.

“If the response to overwhelmingly positive, then we will gladly offer it again,” Hunter said.

The last teen event hosted at the library was a lock-in-type event where the youth had to try and escape the library. This new program encourages teens to explore new hobbies or interests.

“Typically, the last Friday of every month I offer up a teen program that explores something different,” Hunter said.

Next month, teens are invited to take part in a murder mystery party. In March, teens will be allowed to make slime. In April, the library will host a game show night experience.

“Each time we host a teen event, it is always something new and different for them to explore,” Hunter said. “Learning something new, especially cooking, can be overwhelming to some. So we try to make it as fun of a process as possible and let the teens get silly with it.”

Hunter shared that the library’s teen-centered events have been seeing “a nice steady pace” in terms of attendance. She said word of mouth always helps. The school also supports the library by sharing the teen programs and activities to reach those who might not be on social media or who might be new the Monticello library.

There is no reservation required to attend the Jan. 31 teen event. You will have to sign up in advance, though, for the murder mystery event in February.

“This event for the teens is essentially a small tease of the adult programs we offer as a whole,” Hunter said. “With our Cook the Books, Master Crafters, or our seasonal crafting events, the response has been welcoming, and I encourage adults to make sure they are up-to-date on our activities.”

You can always find a list of upcoming events on the library’s Facebook page: “Monticello Public Library – Ross & Elizabeth Baty.”