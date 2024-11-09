Monticello library offers new ‘Lattes & Literature’ book club

The Monticello Public Library is starting a new book club.

"Lattes & Literature" will begin Saturday, Sept. 21, at 10 a.m. inside the library. It will take place every third Saturday of the month.

The library already has three other book clubs. Monticello Reads, which is held during the daytime, is the longest-running book club via the library. Readers all read a different book every month and discuss it together. Boasts & Toasts started pre-COVID. Readers each get to read a book of their choosing and share it with the group. Each month, they patronize a different restaurant in town in which to discuss their books. The newest book club hosted by the library is "The Usual Suspects." This monthly book club is for readers who enjoy mystery, crime, and suspense.

Librarian Molli Hunter got the idea for Lattes & Literature as a branch off of Boasts & Toasts.

"There is no set literature for this club; anyone can talk about any book that they like," offered Hunter. "Doing this allows people to discover what others are reading and maybe find something new while sharing their love of books."

Boasts & Toasts takes place in the evening, a time of day perhaps difficult for working adults and parents/grandparents of school-aged children to attend.

"The reason that we are reversing the time and location (compared to Boasts & Toasts) is because overtime, I have had people tell me they were interested in Boasts & Toasts but could not make it for various reasons," offered Hunter. "So we are offering it during the daytime, on the weekend, at a set location for those who have voiced their wishes to participate."

Allowing readers to share the wide variety of genres they enjoy allows others to hear about books they might not have explored before.

"This will offer diversity in discussion topics," added Hunter.

All of the library's book clubs offer readers and attendees something different, but yet something refreshing.

"Even though in Monticello Reads, we all read the same literature," noted Hunter, "it's amazing how so many people pull different things from the stories. Then, during Boasts & Toasts, we get a glimpse of what topics and authors people are really passionate about. It's a great way to learn about people in our community (from what they enjoy reding)."

While older readers tend to take part in the other book clubs offered by the library, Hunter said she would love for ALL readers to take part.

"I am hoping that this timeframe opens up a broader range of our members, and allows those who might not normally be able to participate to come in and see what they have been missing out on for a book club!" urged Hunter.

Lattes & Literature will be held in the library, located at 205 E. Grand St.