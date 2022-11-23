Monticello library offers winter reading challenge

The Monticello Public Library is offering something everyone can take part in this winter.

Be sure to join in the 2022-23 Monticello Reads 1,000 Books Winter Reading Challenge! The goal is to read 1,000 books between Dec. 1 and March 1.

Monticello librarian Penny Schmit organized the reading challenge after hearing about other libraries doing similar events over the winter. While the Summer Reading Program tends to be about personal reading goals, this event brings the community together.

This community challenge is open to kids and adults.

"We'll give updates on social media throughout about how many books have been logged," offered Schmit.

Be sure to follow the Monticello library on Facebook and Instagram.

You can register by using the READsquared smartphone app, by visiting Monticello.READsquared.com, and stopping in the library for a paper reading log.

"Every book counts," said Schmit. "From a kid's book to an adult novel."

By logging how many books you've read throughout the duration of the reading challenge, you'll have a chance to win prizes. There will be three drawings throughout the challenge: Dec. 1-31, Jan. 1-31, and Feb. 1 through March 1.

"Every 30 days we'll randomly draw one person's name who has logged a book that month," explained Schmit. "There will also be one grand prize winner from those who logged on and participated the whole time."

Prizes will include books, gift certificates to local businesses, and library swag.

Not only can you log how many books you've read, but what books you've read.

"This will help us determine the most popular books in Monticello at the end of the challenge," said Schmit.

While the winter can be a busy time, especially during the holidays, it can also lead to cabin fever as the cold winter weather sets in.

"This is a simple challenge that everyone can get involved in," urged Schmit. "It's a three-month period; plenty of time to do some reading."