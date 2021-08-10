Monticello library proud to debut permanent storywalk

In the fall of 2020, the Monticello Public Library installed a storywalk along Willow Trail from E. Oak Street to the E. First Street Bridge. During the time the temporary storywalk was in place, library staff displayed eight different interactive children’s books, complete with fun prompts for kids and families to take part in as they walked the trail near Kitty Creek.

Last week, the much-anticipated permanent storywalk was installed, thanks to efforts from the Monticello Parks and Recreation and Public Works departments.

“A permanent storywalk was always our plan,” said Library Director Michelle Turnis. “It’s something we’ve been looking at for a few years, and we finally had the funding to be able to do it.”

The original storywalk was put in place in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic to provide the community with a fun experience while social distancing outdoors. It was such a hit that the library looked for ways to install a permanent one.

Storywalks “combine the healthy activities of walking and movement with the healthy activity of reading. Reading is healthy. Reading books helps your brain grow and stay active in the same way that exercising helps the rest of your body.”

In that respect, the opening and dedication of the new, permanent storywalk will coincide with the Parks and Rec Healthiest State Initiative Walk on Wednesday, Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.

Parks and Rec has been a proponent of a storywalk along Willow Trail. At the beginning of September, Parks and Rec applied for the 2021 Iowa Parks and Recreation Association Community Walk Mini Grant, in partnership with the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. Parks and Rec was awarded $500. The money will help cover the cost of materials, installation, and labor associated with the storywalk.

Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said any community that signed up for the Healthiest State Initiative Walk on Oct. 6 could also apply for the grant.

Turnis said the books the library picks to showcase with the storywalk are ones the staff enjoys and those that contain interactive elements. The first book to be showcased in the permanent storywalk is “Hooray for Hat” by Brian Won. This delightful children’s book is about the “celebration of friendship, sharing, and fabulous hats.”

“It’s an amusing book,” notes Turnis.

The hope is to change out the book about a dozen times a year, depending on the weather.

“During months with nicer weather,” explained Turnis, “the theory is to change the book more often.”

Nicer weather brings out more people along the trail.

With 20 structures along the trail, the final post contains a sign featuring a QR code. Those with a smartphone can simply scan the code, which will take them to a quick survey with just a few questions such as number of kids reading the book per party, number of adults, what book they read, and the date they walked the trail. The survey doesn’t just benefit the library to know how many people are reading the storywalk, but also Parks and Rec to know how many are using the trail.

“We’d like people to fill it out every time they walk (the trail), or at least with every book,” urged Turnis. “It’s the only way to know how much it’s used.”

During the Summer Reading Program months of June and July, 23 different groups (families or individuals) were recorded as taking part in the storywalk.

The permanent storywalk was made possible by many generous sources:

• The Monticello Library Board. The board voted to spend remaining library programming funds that didn’t get spent due to COVID.

• Theisen’s More for Your Community Grant

• Parks and Rec mini grant

• Bud and Georgia Johnson Foundation

• Monticello Lions Club

• Dave and Mary Melchert

• Judy Mettler

• Dean and Lisa Stevens

• Andrew Tjaden

“We will have ongoing costs associated with each storybook,” noted Turnis.

The library must purchase two copies of each book it displays in the storywalk to disassemble the books for each frame (as the pages are printed back-to-back). The book pages are then taken apart and laminated for display to protect against the weather and elements.

If you wish to help cover the cost of a book (at a range of $30 to $40 each), contact the library at 319-465-3354.

The public is invited to the opening of the storywalk on Oct. 6, at 5:30 p.m.