Monticello looks into historic district designation

Published by admin on Wed, 10/23/2019 - 2:49pm
Monticello is pursuing a designation as a Commercial Historic District for the downtown area.
During the Oct. 7 city council meeting, Jones County Economic Development (JCED) Director Derek Lumsden explained the process to the council, saying it would benefit the city down the line should Monticello want to re-apply for the Main Street Iowa (MSI) Community designation as well.
