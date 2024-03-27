Monticello Main St. plans for the future

Monticello Main Street had a busy week last week, with several Main Street Iowa (MSI) representatives from Des Moines paying a visit.

On Tuesday, March 19, Sarah Lembke and Keegan Hall, both with the MSI design team, were in town.

All Main Street Communities run off four pillars: Economic vitality, organization, promotion, and design.

“They were here to support the design pillar/committee,” shared Brian Wolken, Monticello Main Street (MMS) director. “The design committee’s focus is very broad in terms of wayfinding signs, trash receptacles, flower pots, etc.

While each pillar/committee is an arm of Main Street, Wolken said volunteers don’t have to be on the Main Street board to serve on any of the four committees. Right now, the design committee has six members, looking for more.

“We’re looking for someone with a passion for history when it comes to building rehabilitation,” he said.

Wolken explained that historic buildings can be rehabbed in a way that not only enhances its historic features, but notes future, modern uses with respect to how it looked in the past.

“It’s different than ‘historic preservation,’” noted Wolken.

Lembke and Hall also spent time meeting with a business owner about a corner parking lot “that serves as a gateway for the downtown.” Those discussions centered on what could be done aesthetically to the parking lot in terms of softening the look and adding beautification features.

Wolken said one of the benefits of being a Main Street Community is the ability to utilize free services provided by MSI.

Following this conversation, Lembke and Hall can go back and provide the owner of the lot with renderings of how the lot could look.

“That way they (the owner) get a feel for how it could look,” Wolken said. “This is a free service to anyone in our downtown district, property or business owner.”

The other design-related project was the brainchild of Monticello Parks and Recreation Director Jacob Oswald.

“Jacob had the idea of putting planters downtown to create an urban tree farm,” offered Wolken. “A project like that falls under one of our pillars and directly impacts the beautification of our district. That’s what Main Street does, so we thought we could help.”

While the tree farm idea is very early in its inception, the idea would be to place small trees within planters at the corners and edges of the downtown district.

“If you travel the downtown, there are no trees,” Wolken said from W. First to E. First streets. “Vegetation is very minimal.”

While planning permanent trees throughout the downtown is out of the question, smaller trees could still provide several of the benefits of larger trees.

“And maybe in three to five years, we can transplant those trees in our parks, right of ways, or to replace the loss of ash trees,” suggested Wolken. “This would allow us to cultivate the trees before they get bigger.”

An urban tree farm would require lots of funding. Having the MSI team put together renderings of what this idea could look like in downtown Monticello would help Main Street and P&R when applying for grants to fund the project.

Again, this service is at no cost to Monticello.

On Thursday, March 21, Robin Bostrom, a business specialist with MSI, also visited Monticello. Her visit was to meet with MMS representatives to kick off their in-depth market analysis project. MSI put together a market snapshot of the City of Monticello, utilizing data collected by a company called Esri.

A market snapshot is another free service provided by MSI. It “highlights and summarizes demographic, lifestyle and retail data, characteristics and trends in the marketplace.”

Some of the data, for instance, shows the number of people who drive five, 10, or 20 minutes around the City of Monticello.

“This data will help us develop transformative strategies, which is the newest MSI approach,” explained Wolken.

Another data point… the number of people who live outside of Monticello and drive to town for work (1,399), those who live and work within the city (641), and those who live in Monticello but leave for work (1,229).

“More people come to Monticello to work versus those who leave,” noted Wolken. “So maybe if we had more housing, those people who leave would live here if they had the opportunity.”

MMS has the data, now they need public input and opinions.

That’s where the consumer and business surveys come in.

“We know what the data shows,” said Wolken, “but more importantly, what are the local people telling us? What will the community support?”

He said having both the data and public sentiment will help in recruiting new businesses and expanding others.

One survey will go out to businesses and industries throughout Monticello, not just within the MMS district. Wolken said it’s not just about what those in the downtown feel is needed, but the community as a whole.

The other survey is specifically for consumers.

“It’s for anybody who comes to Monticello,” offered Wolken.

The online surveys will be rolled out soon in April. The goal is to have 380 people respond.

“That gives us a 90 to 05 percent accuracy rate,” Wolken said of the stats.

The results of the surveys will then we shared during a special Monticello Main Street event on Monday, April 29, at 6 p.m.

“We want to educate the community and share the results and explained how it aligns with the data,” Wolken said. “This will help us move forward with projects and narrow our focus for the next three to five years.”

Following “Monticello, IA Main Street” on Facebook for information on the surveys and upcoming events.