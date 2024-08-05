Monticello Main Street survey results note pros, needs for improvement

More than a month and a half after Monticello businesses and consumers filled out two surveys sent out by Monticello, IA Main Street, the results are in!

On April 29, Main Street board members and interested community residents and business owners attended an open house to hear those results first-hand.

Robin Bostrom, business specialist with Main Street Iowa, shared those results. Some numbers were good; others would require some attention.

One survey was tailored to business owners in the Monticello community. The other survey catered to consumers.

Eighty businesses responded to the survey; 434 consumers.

“When looking at the business data, we obviously would like to have as many responses as we can,” urged Bostrom. Of the 80 responses, she offered, “Not a super great number, but not bad either.”

These surveys are part of a broader project Main Street Iowa to working with newer Main Street Communities on.

“What we’re hoping to do is to help the community better understand the current market conditions that exist in Monticello,” said Bostrom. “We’re looking to get a feel for how things are going with the businesses that are here and how do consumers feel about the community.”

The primary type of business most respondents used to describe their business was “retail” at 25 percent. Eighty-two percent own their businesses.

Fifty-five percent have owned their business for 21-plus years.

“That could be a good thing,” hinted Bostrom. “It says you have stability. People start a business here and they’re here for a long time. They’re successful if they can be in business that long.

“However, as a business specialist, this number is a red flag for me,” she continued. “What we know is happening across the State of Iowa right now is something we call the “silver tsunami.” A lot of our business owners tend to be in the Baby Boomer generation. They are probably getting to the point in their career where they’re either wanting to transition out, retire, or sell their business to a new owner. Two weeks ago at the Iowa Rural Summit, I heard from Iowa State and some of their research staff that about 70 percent of the businesses in Iowa are owned by those in the Baby Boomer generation and they are planning to transition that business within the next 10 years. That is significant for us, especially in our rural communities. We need to keep the businesses that we have. The other scary factor is that many of those business owners do not have a plan for how they want to transition their business. So we know that, number one, you’re going to need to be doing some work on business transition. We do have services available to help with that.”

Within both the business and consumer surveys, social media and the local newspaper ranked in the top two in terms of advertising and getting local information.

Almost 52 percent of the businesses use social media for marketing; 28 percent, the newspaper. For consumers, 79 percent use social media; 53 percent, the newspaper.

“You are very lucky in that you have a good newspaper and that people feel it’s an advantage,” praised Bostrom. “We don’t see that in many of our communities anymore. Many of them are losing their local newspapers.”

Almost 60 percent of business owners said there is a moderate, high, or very high chance they would expand their business within the next one to two years.

“Most people don’t say they’re going to expand unless things are going well. So these are really good numbers to see,” noted Bostrom. “Over half of your businesses are looking to expand; that is a very positive thing, a very positive trend to see for your community. I don’t see that in every community where we’ve done this survey work.”

Business owners would also more incentives offered to businesses (63 percent); improvements to the streets, sidewalks, greenspaces, etc. (57 percent); and more housing (56.5 percent). Bostrom said housing needs are a statewide issue right now.

Business owners would also overwhelmingly like to see empty storefronts filled and buildings cleaned up or renovated.

Looking at the consumer survey, Bostrom noted that a 90 to 95 percent accuracy rate is obtained with 384 survey results or more. The 434 went above and beyond the target number.

What brought people to downtown Monticello in the past year? Dining, 95 percent; shopping, 85 percent; banking/financial services, 65 percent; festivals and special events, 60 percent.

“This helps you to understand what’s driving ppl to the community,” said Bostrom.

Over 40 percent of consumers visit the downtown once or twice a week to run errands, shop, and eat/drink. Bostrom said those are good numbers, but Main Street Monticello needs to focus on those who only come to the downtown once or twice a month.

“How do we get them to come more frequently?” she proposed.

There were over 20 questions proposed to both businesses and consumers. For the full, detailed results, contact Monticello Main Street Director Brian Wolken at director@monticelloiamainstreet.org.

Now that the results are in, Main Street Iowa staff will work with Monticello to come up with two transformational strategies.

“They’ll be very broad, but then you’ll have to advance that strategy,” said Bostrom. “We’ll help you determine those metrics.”