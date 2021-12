David Costello, 62, of Monticello has been charged with 1st degree arson, stemming from an exlposion in a home on N. Sycamore Street in Monticello on Nov. 17. Costello set off an explosive device in his basement while law enforcement were present. A Jones County Sheriff's Deputy was injured in the incident. Costello is being held in jail on a $25,000 cash bond. Check out the Dec. 8 Monticello Express for further details.