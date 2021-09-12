Monticello man charged with arson

David Costello, 62, of Monticello has been charged with 1st degree arson, stemming from an incident that took place in the basement of a home located at 606 N. Sycamore St. in Monticello.

According to the report filed by the Monticello Police Department, on Nov. 17, at 7:58 p.m., MPD Officer Erik Honda and Jones County Sheriff’s Deputy James Rickels responded to a 9-1-1 call at that address for a report of a disturbance. Costello threatened to set off a bomb inside the residence. Honda and Rickels attempted to communicate with Costello “for a safe surrender.” That’s when Costello activated an ignition source on a propane torch near an open natural gas line, which he removed the steel cap that allowed natural gas to enter the basement of the home. This caused an explosion, and Honda and Rickels were consumed in a flash fire. Rickels received minor injuries and was transported to Jones Regional Medical Center for his injuries. Honda was able to apprehend Costello and take him into custody. He was admitted to St. Luke’s Hospital in Cedar Rapids for both medical and psychological evaluations.

The explosion started a fire of nearby combustible materials. The fire was put out by the Monticello Fire Department.

With Costello’s charge of 1st degree arson, he was also appointed representation by the Public Defender’s Office.

He is being held on a cash-only bond of $25,000.