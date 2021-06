Monticello Memorial Day events set for May 31

The City of Monticello will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 31.

The morning will start off with a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by a procession by the Monticello Drill Team and Monticello High School Band at 9:30 a.m. Father Paul Baldwin will lead the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

At 10 a.m., the parade will start at the old middle school parking lot, travel south on Main Street, east on Oak Street, and stop at the Kitty Creek Bridge for a wreath ceremony to honor those lost at sea in defense of our country. The firing squad will also shoot, and a bugler will play “Taps.” They will then proceed to Oakwood Cemetery for a communitywide Memorial Day service where the public is welcome to attend. The guest speaker will be City Administrator Russell Farnum. Pastor Ed Moreano with the United Church of Monticello will lead the service.

In case of inclement weather, the Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church. The ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery will be held inside the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Monticello.

Veterans and active duty service members who would like to take part in the parade are asked to meet at the Veterans Hall at 8:30 a.m.

If you are sick or experiencing COVID-19-like symptoms, you are encouraged to stay home. Facemasks are welcome at the day’s events and ceremonies.