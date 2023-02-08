Monticello Ministerial Association collaborates on VBS

The Monticello Ministerial Association (MMA) is in the midst of hosting its first-ever Vacation Bible School (VBS) this week.

“Stellar: Shine Jesus’ Light” is the theme of the five-day event. It’s being held at the Jones County Youth Development Center.

“That’s Frank’s brainchild,” credited Pastor Holly Knouse of SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church. “He did a lot of the research.”

Pastor Frank Shepherd, Jr., Peace United Church of Christ, did the research on the perfect curriculum for this collaborative VBS.

“We didn’t want it to have a specific denomination,” he said. “Something ecumenical.”

The churches that are a part of MMA and taking part in VBS this week include:

• SS. Peter & Paul Lutheran Church

• Peace United Church of Christ

• Wayne Zion Lutheran Church

• Sacred Heart Catholic Church

• First Presbyterian Church

• United Church of Monticello

• New Life Church of the Nazarene

Several months ago, MMA announced this collaboration in an effort to urge families to sign their children up in advance of this week’s activities.

“It filled up faster than we anticipated,” said Knouse. “We need to know how much food and activities to prepare, and how many volunteers we needed.”

MMA is serving around 115 kids this week, ages 3 through sixth grade.

“We feel guilty we can’t do more, but maybe next year,” offered Knouse.

With this being the first year, MMA did not want to overwhelm and overwork volunteers.

VBS was offered to anyone in the Monticello community at no cost.

“We felt this needed to be an open, community event and didn’t want to charge,” said Shepherd. “The beauty is, we’re not selling one single church over the others. We want to see all different flavors (denominations) of religions attend.”

This is the first time in at least 30 years or more that Knouse can recall the MMA coming together for such an event. Typically, each church in the community hosts their own VBS.

“The volunteer pool at each church is smaller versus coming together,” Knouse said. “We bring an ecumenical feel, and MMA is the vehicle behind it all. We can combine our resources.”

Speaking of resources, because VBS takes place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., each church involved is taking a turn supplying a meal for all of the kids throughout the week.

“We shared our resources for Baccalaureate,” Knouse said of MMA’s collaborative efforts in the community. “VBS is the gateway to enter into the conversation of sharing other resources beyond this.”

Other community groups such as the Pork, Dairy, and Beef Producers have also offered to donate food items.

“We’ve seen great buy-in from these groups,” praised Knouse.

Throughout the week, the kids will rotate between various activity stations such as games, crafts, a Bible story, a movie. There will also be an opening and closing ceremony each day.

“The Bible stories speak to the topics we’re covering,” said Shepherd. “We have music and videos infused throughout, too.”

Considering the turnout this summer, MMA might serious consider making VBS an annual event, with room the grow.

“The first year is always a learning year,” added Shepherd.

It all comes down to the children.

“We want to give them a powerful week of VBS,” encouraged Shephred. “We put this together to benefit the kids.”

On Friday, Aug. 4, the VBS kids will be treated to a grill-put and pool party at the Monticello Aquatic Center.

Check out the Aug. 9 issue of the Monticello Express for coverage of MMA’s VBS.