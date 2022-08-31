Monticello native pens book on wildland firefighting

A career spent working as a professional emergency responder has led a former Monticello resident to write a book about his experiences.

Robert (Bob) Roller, of Washington, D.C., just published “Trail Dogs and Firefighters: A Memoir from the Burning West.” It’s available in paperback or as an eBook via Amazon.

The book highlights Roller’s fire firefighting experiences in the mid-2000s when he was fighting wildfires in Wyoming with his brother, Bill.

In 2006, just before he moved to D.C., Roller was a seasonal firefighter in the West and mountainous regions. He dives into the world of “trail dogging” as well.

“It was an amazing experience, and I knew at the time that I would want to record those memories before I forgot them,” he shared. “The book is told from my perspective as a rookie trying to survive one season as a trail dog and firefighter.”

Roller offers an explanation for trail dogging… “This is what we termed the difficult and often dangerous work we did clearing isolated hiking trail high in the Rocky Mountains. My time as a trail dog was arguably more dangerous than my time fighting wildland fires.”

This book is 16 years in the making. Roller wrote the first 40,000 words (the book contains 78,000 words) back in 2007-08. He then took a six-year break.

“I decided to finish and share the book because there are not many wildland firefighting books on the market,” he said, “and very few of them were written by people who served on the fire line.”

Roller added that the things he experienced are not common to the average person.

“Also, many of my stories are absolutely WILD, and I enjoy sharing some of the most challenging and fun experiences I’ve ever had.”

After finishing her manuscript, Roller sought the advice of trusted authors on seeking an editor, cover designer, and publisher. He worked in the evenings while his children were sleeping to put it all together; a task that took Roller a few years to complete.

“I am very pleased with the results,” he said.

Whenever Roller meets someone new, he loves to share about his home state and town: Monticello, Iowa.

“I’m very proud of where I came from, and I’m still close with my family and friends in Monticello and with the community as a whole,” he said fondly.

He admitted that it took leaving home to really appreciate everything.

“What an amazing slice of heaven we have in Monticello!”

Roller made sure to pay homage to his hometown sharing his need to move away. He describes it as “seeking something different and unique.” After chasing those unique experiences, later in his book, Roller said he now feels drawn back to small-town Iowa.

“Our farm on Hardscrabble is and has always been a bit of an anchor that helps me stay grounded,” he said.

While Roller had some exciting experiences in his career, he also talks about the lows. There are some stories of catastrophic fires, which led to the deaths of some firefighters.

“All rookies like me are taught these stories so we can learn from them to keep ourselves and other safe,” he said.

Writing this book wasn’t something completely new for Roller. He’s written several academic articles regarding his work in emergency management. But those aren’t as personal as this book.

“It took a long time to bring all of the pieces together in a coherent narrative,” he said.

Wildfires in the West are nothing new. You can’t turn the news on these days without hearing about a wildfire out of control. Roller said the fires start earlier and earlier each year, they are now burning even more ground, and burn for longer periods of time.

“Almost every year we set a new record for the size and intensity of the fires, and the trend is likely to get worse.”

Roller continues to volunteer as a firefighter in Potomac, Md.

“It’s a big part of my life, and I’m blessed to be able to continue serving despite now having a busy life at home with two toddlers and busy work schedule.”

In 2018, he became a paramedic as well. His day job is working in emergency management for the federal government.

“It’s been a busy year for us with many natural disasters and the threat of hurricanes.”