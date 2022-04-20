Monticello Parks and Rec rolls out e-sports

Something new is coming to Monticello Parks and Recreation!

E-sports (electronic sports) is a form of competitive video gaming. And Parks and Rec is offering it for all ages, children and adults.

A few weeks ago, Monticello Parks and Rec staff Jacob Oswald and Kegan Arduser attended the Iowa Parks and Rec Association conference in Dubuque. On the itinerary were two seminars detailing the popularity and possibilities of e-sports.

“We both went to the classes,” said Oswald of wanting to learn more.

Staff from the Vinton Parks and Rec Department were on hand to explain how they organize their e-sports tournaments and immediately Oswald and Arduser felt this was something they could mimic here in Monticello.

“We could see us doing this,” said Oswald with a smile on his face.

A couple of months ago, Oswald met with a parks and rec colleague, which is where the initial e-sports idea began to formulate.

“I was hesitant initially because this is not the typical parks and rec-type of program,” he explained of focusing on outdoor recreation, especially during this time of the year. “But it was something outside of the box that our board had talked about.”

As Oswald looked into e-sports more and more, he began to see the possibilities.

E-sports has become so popular that there has been the formation of the PEA (Professional E-sports Association). In addition, 250 colleges and universities in the U.S. offer scholarships to students to play e-sports at their institution. E-sports leagues are popping up all over the country.

“Statewide, there is an e-sports league associated with almost every parks and rec department,” noted Oswald.

Now that Monticello Parks and Rec has its ducks in a row, they will debut their e-sports tournaments on Friday, May 13, at the Berndes Center. Attendees will be competing with Mario Kart on Nintendo Switch. Registration starts at 5 p.m.; gaming at 5:30 p.m. Email Arduser at karduser@ci.monticello.ia.us to register.

There will be multiple divisions:

• First through fourth grade

• Fifth through eighth grade

• Ninth through 12th grade

• Adult division

There is a $5 entry fee; pizza and pop will be provided.

Prior to offering e-sports, Parks and Rec posted an online survey to seek public input on the idea. They received over 50 surveys from people of all ages and gaming interests.

“We got a lot of great feedback,” noted Oswald, “from both sides of the spectrum.”

Some said they had no idea what e-sports entailed; others wanted to see it include adults and not just children.

Eighty percent said their children would be interested in e-sports; 40 percent of adults. Twenty-five percent responded by saying they don’t own a gaming console.

“That’s a big percentage,” Oswald said.

So why is e-sports a good fit for a parks and rec department? From his athletic background, Arduser said e-sports tournaments do get competitive, especially when people play with friends.

Eventually, the local e-sports league could look at using a variety of gaming systems and consoles such as Xbox or even go old school with Super Nintendo.

“We could have multiple TVs and multiple systems going at once,” said Oswald.

If people have a flat-screen TV or console they’d be willing to donate or lend to Parks and Rec, please reach out.

“We want to give it a shot before we invest a lot of money,” added Oswald.

E-sports is also an opportunity to allow youth to play video games with their friends if they don’t have the means to do so at home.

“It’s an alternative for those kids who don’t want to spend time outside,” Oswald said. “Or an opportunity for kids of different physical abilities when it comes to competing on the same level.”

With e-sports, you could have a 9-year-old competing against an 18-year-old.

“It breaks down a lot of barriers,” added Oswald. “Why shouldn’t we give those kids the opportunity to have their parents come and cheer them on, too?”

When the department looked at certain demographics they were missing, it came down to the population of people of all ages who are not outdoorsy.

“We needed to tap into more sports ideas,” he said. “And there is a side to parks and rec that explores the non-traditional rec opportunities.”

Eventually, the Monticello e-sports league could be playing tournaments against others in Iowa.

“That would be the first of its kind, a statewide e-sports tournament in Iowa,” noted Oswald.

After the initial Marion Kart tournament, Parks and Rec will look at adding more games based on what people are playing at home or with others.

“I didn’t play football, but I feel like I know the game from playing ‘Madden,’” shared Arduser of his gaming abilities.