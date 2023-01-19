Monticello Police offer update on shooting incident

UPDATE ON S. SYCAMORE STREET SHOOTING...

On Jan. 11, at 1:48 a.m., the Monticello Police Department, along with the Jones County Sheriff’s Office and the Anamosa Police Department, as well as the Monticello Ambulance Service, responded to a 911 call at 309 S. Sycamore St., in Monticello. The purpose of the call was regarding a break-in to the home, that was in-progress at the time of the call.

During the course of the break-in, Patrick O’Brine, who was masked and armed, gained entry to the home by breaking out a basement window. The resident of the home, Scott Harden, was home with his 10-year-old son at the time. Upon seeing the armed intruder emerge from the basement, Mr. Harden discharged his firearm three times, and the intruder was shot twice, and died on scene. Mr. Harden and his son were not injured in the incident.

While this investigation remains on going, preliminary indications and evidence uncovered on scene supports the conclusion that the use of deadly force was justified under the circumstances.

This case was investigated by the Monticello Police Department, with consultation from the Division of Criminal Investigation of the Iowa Department of Public Safety.