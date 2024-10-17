Monticello police, schools now using anonymous tip app

There is a new tool available to public and accredited non-public schools across the State of Iowa that allows the public to submit anonymous school safety concerns.

Safe + Sound “is a free anonymous school threat reporting tool” that’s provided by the Governor’s School Safety Bureau and the Iowa Department of Public Safety. It allows students, school staff, parents, and members of the community to submit safety concerns either through the Safe + Sound mobile app, the website (https://safeandsoundiowa.gov/), or the toll-free tip line (800-224-6018).

Safe + Sound is now also being used in Monticello, with the Monticello Community School District and Sacred Heart schools enrolled.

“We are promoting the use here,” said Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith. “It’s a great way to interact with the community. People around the schools can easily report activity anonymously and we’ll follow up on any concerns. It’s a way for us to proactive rather than reactive.”

When you download the app, you’ll see a “home” menu. The top link, “Submit an anonymous report,” takes you to a list of cities in Iowa. Find Monticello. The next screen is a list of schools in Monticello. By clicking on one of the schools, you’ll then see another list of various categories in which to file your tip under. For instance:

• Assault/intend to harm others

• Guns

• Knife

• Planned school attack

Within seconds of submitting your tip, the confidential report is sent to local school administrators and law enforcement.

“We’ll disseminate the information that comes to us and we’ll determine if it’s a credible and valid threat,” explained Smith. “There’s no one on the other end screening the tips.

“This is another way to give us instant access (to the public),” he continued.

Since Smith enrolled the Monticello schools into Safe + Sound, he said no threats or tips have been reported.

Aside from this app, Smith said social media has been another way for law enforcement to catch suspicious activity in relation to schools. The SRO (school resource officer), Dawn Graver, also has a presence within the schools and is able to hear and see what’s taking place.

“On the flip side, this app does make it easy for people to submit false claims,” he said of the downside. “But we’d rather spend time filtering those claims than not receive any tips at all.”

The overall benefit is that anyone, anywhere can immediately pass on a tip to law enforcement.

“These may be people who wouldn’t take the time to call in a threat before,” Smith said.

“Research shows students are more likely to reach out for help if they can anonymously report safety concerns,” states the Safe + Sound website.

An article from CBS2 Iowa News Now talked to Gov. Kim Reynolds about the Safe + Sound app.

“She (Reynolds) says they’re encouraged by the number of tips they’re receiving because it means the Safe + Sound anonymous threat reporting system is working,” the article stated.