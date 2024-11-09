Monticello prepares for Homecoming 2024

The Monticello Community School District (MCSD) has announced its schedule of events and activities for Homecoming Week, Sept. 16-21.

Ironman Volleyball and the Powder Puff games will take place on Monday evening, Sept. 16. Ironman will be held at 6 p.m. in the high school gym. Powder Puff will be at 7:30 p.m. at Dean Nelson Field.

The Homecoming Parade will take place on Wednesday, Sept. 18, at 6 p.m.

If you would like to enter a float in the parade, contact student Bentley Martin at bentley.martin@monticello.k12.ia.us or 319-480-3109 (please text) for more details. The parade route is the same as last year, with line-up starting at 5:15 at the pool parking lot.

The Coronation will be held following the parade at 6:45 at the football field. (If weather doesn’t permit a parade, the Coronation will be held in the high school gym at 6:30.)

On Thursday, Sept. 19, both the cross country team and volleyball team will be playing in Cascade.

The Homecoming Pep Rally for the middle school and high school will take place on Friday, Sept. 20, in the high school gym (a time has not been announced).

Also on Friday, the cross country team will be running for the football from Anamosa to Monticello. They will present the game ball to officials at mid-field.

Monticello’s Homecoming football game will be the “cowbell game” against Anamosa that evening. JV will kick-off at 5 p.m., followed by varsity at 7:15 a.m.

The MHS Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, Sept. 21, from 8 to 11 p.m. in the high school commons.

Earlier that day, though, catch the volleyball team at a tournament in Springville.

The following is a schedule of dress-up days for the various schools:

High School

• Monday – Hawaiian

• Tuesday – Teachers dress as students. Students dress as teachers.

• Wednesday – Rhyme without Reason

• Thursday – Country vs. Country Club

• Friday – Spirit Day

Middle School

• Monday – PJ Day

• Tuesday – Favorite Team Day

• Wednesday – Beach/Hawaiian Day

• Thursday – Color Day (5th wear pink, 6th wear orange, 7th wear blue, 8th wear green, staff wear patterns)

• Friday – Spirit Day

Carpenter and Shannon Elementary

• Monday – PJ Day

• Tuesday – Favorite Team Day

• Wednesday – Beach Day

• Thursday – Color Day (preschool wear yellow, kindergarten wear red, 1st wear orange, 2nd wear green, 3rd wear blue, 4th wear purple)

• Friday – Spirit Day