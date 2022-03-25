Monticello reorganizes to pursue Main Street Iowa

Three years ago, a group of volunteers and community leaders came together, along with Jones County Economic Development (JCED), to apply to become a Main Street Iowa Community. That attempt was unfortunately unsuccessful.

Since then, some members of that original effort have gotten together to try their hand at the application once more, this time, with some stronger grassroots support.

Former mayor, Brian Wolken, Deb Bowman, and Sheila Tjaden are helping to lead the efforts.

In 1985, the Iowa Legislature adopted Main Street America’s Main Street Approach and established Main Street Iowa (MSI). The program falls under the Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA).

MSI highlights four main areas:

• Economic Vitality

• Organization

• Promotion

• Design

The MSI application is only available every other year. They select just two communities per application round. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the application was closed in 2021. It’s now available in 2022, and due at the end of May.

“We were the odd man out,” Wolken said of how Monticello faired in 2019. “We had a strong application, but feel short in financial pledges. You need the money to be sustainable. We didn’t have a strong enough funding mechanism to prove to MSI that we could sustain the position.”

“Last time, we neglected the public’s understanding and support of the program,” shared Bowman. “The state called us out on that and said if the public wasn’t involved, it would not sustain itself after the initial three years.”

While Monticello did not become a MSI Community, the IDEA did offer the Downtown Assessment program to the city at half the cost. This led to the cleanup and purchase of the former Dollar General (Creative Adventure Lab), the cleanup and purchase of the former Compadres building (Glass Tap), and the demolition and development of the former Energy building property (Hy-Vee Dollar Fresh).

“This is just a taste of what the program can do,” said Wolken.

“The 2019 application proved that Monticello has so much potential,” praised Tjaden.

Bowman, who is quite passionate about preserving and enhancing Monticello, offered, “As time goes on, development and change will happen that can either complement what we have or destroy it. I would like to have experts who could advise and direct our development.”

While MSI looks different in every community, it holds the community accountable.

“It’s proven to be successful,” added Wolken.

Despite the shortfall three years ago, the momentum was still there to try again.

“We wanted to keep the ball rolling and see our Main Street (First Street) became a draw for people,” continued Wolken.

A Letter of Intent was submitted to the IDEA in April, acknowledging Monticello’s interest in trying again.

Since early 2021, the new committee, made up of business owners, building owners, community leaders, and local employees have been meeting weekly to divide the tasks and conquer.

“It’s more grassroots this time,” Wolken said of the effort.

Aside from individuals, the committee also has the support of the Monticello Chamber of Commerce and JCED.

Some of the initial discussions have centered around what downtown Monticello needs; a visioning exercise.

During their most recent meeting, the committee handed out pledge cards and MSI informational sheets. The plan is to go door-to-door and promote the initiative to downtown business and building owners. Their goal is to create an annual budget of $120,000, which would help fund a part-time MSI coordinator who works specifically to help promote Monticello. Pledges are good for three years.

“I believe a director (coordinator) that is accountable to the state and to Monticello would be a great service,” said Bowman. “A director would be able to encourage new business, help with their focus, and develop their locations. For present store owners, assistance with new eyes and resources would be great.”

The group has also spoken to some civic groups as well, including Monticello Rotary Club and PEO.

“People won’t support what they don’t know,” Wolken said of a lack of financial pledges the last go-around.

As they start reaching out to local businesses, Wolken said they have their work cut out for them. Little unknown fact, First Street alone houses 70-plus businesses. That’s a lot of information to share…

“Most people wouldn’t think we have that many businesses downtown,” Wolken offered.

Pledge cards are due at the end of April, and can be turned back into a MSI committee member or dropped off at Whiffle Tree Mercantile.

“We’re hopeful and confident we’ll get in,” Wolken said. “We love our downtown and want to see it thrive.”

“When community pillars such as healthcare, education, and your downtown are strong and vibrant, the success of other things fall into place,” said Tjaden. “With such a positive momentum happening right now in Monticello, I can see a MSI designation being a catalyst for revitalizing and organizing many of the current and future community initiatives.”

To get involved in Main Street Iowa in Monticello, contact Wolken at 319-480-3175, visit the Facebook page “Monticello, IA Main Street,” or email monticelloiowamainstreet@gmail.com.