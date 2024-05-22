Monticello sets plans for Memorial Day

The City of Monticello will observe Memorial Day on Monday, May 27.

The morning will start off with a Mass at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery at 9 a.m., followed by a procession by the Monticello Drill Team and Monticello High School Band at 9:30 a.m. Father Paul Baldwin will lead the service at Sacred Heart Cemetery.

At 10 a.m., the American Legion will stage the parade on E. Washington St. between S. Maple St. and S. Main St., south of the former school lot. The parade will travel south on Main Street, east on Oak Street, and stop at the Kitty Creek Bridge for a wreath ceremony to honor those lost at sea in defense of our country. The firing squad will also shoot, and a bugler will play “Taps.” They will then proceed to the first entrance of Oakwood Cemetery for a communitywide Memorial Day service where the public is welcome to attend. The guest speaker will be Phil Larabee. Pastor Bill Warhover with First Presbyterian Church will provide the benediction and prayers during the service at Oakwood.

In case of inclement weather, the Mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church. The ceremony at Oakwood Cemetery will be held inside the Veterans Memorial Hall in downtown Monticello.

Veterans and active-duty service members who would like to take part in the parade are asked to meet at the Veterans Hall at 8:30 a.m.