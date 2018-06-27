Monticello students, parents take in the East Coast

On June 11, 27 students, grades seventh through ninth, and 13 chaperones left Monticello for a trip to the East Coast to visit some of the most historical landmarks in America.

Since 2009, middle school students have had the opportunity to take an organized trip to the East Coast, thanks to Monticello Middle School teacher Laura Schmitt. Schmitt has arranged seven different trips, open to students and their parents.

“Everything these kids do on this trip is a first for most of them and it’s an experience they’ll remember forever,” Schmitt said.