Monticello: Then & Now

The Monticello Express is partnering with the Monticello Heritage and Cultural Center to publish a monthly feature of historic Monticello photos and what the site or area looks like today. The Heritage Center is supplying the older photos, while the Express ventures out and takes the current view.

In this series, we’re showcasing the Dairy Mart Drive-in that was located on N. Main Street. Today, that building houses Great Pastimes at 228 N. Main St.

In late April 1959, the Express announced the opening of I&F Dairy Mart, “two blocks north of the Energy plant on Highway 151.”

Irene and Fred Faust (hence the “I&F”), owned the business early on.

They were open from 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily, and served soft ice cream, root beer, orange drinks, and sandwiches.

Their grand opening ad, which appeared in the April 27, 1959 Express read: “Park in our big, convenient parking lot and let the friendly girls take your order.”

In the mid-1960s, Rex Cheney purchased the Dairy Mart. The headline in the Feb. 24, 1966 Express stated: “CR man buys I&F Dairy Mart.”

Rex and his wife, Joy, would go on the own and operate the Dairy Mart for a few decades.

In the mid-1990s, Kent and Cindy Behrends purchased the former Dairy Mart, remodeled the building, and opened Great Pastimes. That business continues to operate today under Vijay Singh.

Great Pastimes sells a selection of beer, wine and liquor options. At one time they also offered movie and video game rentals.