Monticello train show set for this weekend

While only in its third year, the Monticello Train Show & Swap Meet attracts people from all over.

This year, the event is booked solid with almost 30 vendors from four different states.

The event will take place on Sunday, Jan. 27 from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Monticello Berndes Center (fairgrounds).

Admission is $5 for adults. Children 12 and under are free.

“It’s a variation of businesses and collectors selling their collections and parts,” explained Train Show organizer Ron Ackerman.