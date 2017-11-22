Monticello veterans honored with Quilts of Valor

Published by admin on Wed, 11/22/2017 - 10:13am
Five Monticello veterans were honored recently with nationally registered Quilts of Valor (QOV).
On Nov. 13, four local veterans were presented with hand-made quilts during their annual soup dinner at the Veterans Hall. Those present were Mike Lambert, Bill Hintz, Ron Behrends, and Frank Smith. (Charlie Kelchen was unable to attend.)
