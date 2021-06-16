Monticello welcomes Governor for EMS Bill signing

It was a special occasion on Wednesday afternoon, June 9, when Governor Kim Reynolds arrived in Monticello for the signing of the “EMS Bill.”

The event took place outside the Public Safety Building, in front of the 9/11 Memorial. Not only were local ambulance service personnel represented, but local police, fire, and county officials, too. Not to mention many EMS services from across the state who came to witness the event. State legislators throughout Eastern Iowa were also present.

“It’s been a long time getting to here,” remarked Rep. Lee Hein who’s been championing this bill for the last four or five years. “We spent a lot of time talking about different ideas and things that would work, and we finally put something together to support rural EMS.”

Reynolds said this bill shows the great relationship the state has with entities such as EMS to benefit Iowans.

“This is such a great bill,” she praised. “Throughout the pandemic, Iowa’s healthcare workers and our first responders were on the frontlines of our statewide response day in and day out, working together as one team to really ensure care was available anytime, anywhere.

“First responders were such a critical part of that team, responding to calls for assistance in people’s homes, transporting seriously ill patients from one hospital to another where they could receive a higher level of care,” continued Reynolds. “The pandemic shined an even brighter light on a growing issue in rural Iowa.”

Reynolds said many EMS services shave limited resources, especially in smaller communities.

The EMS Bill, as it’s become known as, allows counties to declare their county ambulance services as “essential,” much like fire and police/law enforcement.

This designation then allows the county or ambulance service districts to add a property tax levy to help adequately fund the services.

Monticello Police Chief and Ambulance Service Administrative Director Britt Smith said while the EMS Bill failed to pass the Iowa legislature in past years, he feels COVID played a role in it passing this year.

“A negative impact on healthcare workers would be frowned upon, especially during a pandemic,” Smith said. “COVID played a big part in getting people to understand the importance of the healthcare system, every component.”

He said if the EMS Bill didn’t pass, it would be like cutting military funding during a war.

Before the signing of the bill, Smith said if you had asked anyone on the street, they probably would have said that, yes, EMS services are essential. However, that was not so in the eyes of the state.

“It’s a monumental step for EMS,” Smith said. “It’s the framework to build and establish a local procedure.”

There is a lot of work that lies ahead before anything can happen…

The Jones County EMS Association, which is made up of ambulance service directors throughout the county, will serve as the advisory committee. Per the new law, an advisory committee is required to facilitate the process.

Once the Jones County Board of Supervisors declares EMS as an essential service, the advisory committee researches a method to generate additional revenue. This could either be done per district/service area or by merging all EMS services as one, as a countywide service.

“I would hope as an organization they (board of supervisors) look to us (EMS Association) to recommend a plan,” Smith said.

Then it would take educating the public before a vote is needed to pass the additional property tax levy. A 60-percent super majority vote is required.

The association plans to meet in July.

Right now, EMS services in Jones County have their own districts. Smith said there are pros and cons to going countywide.

“The benefit of a district is some services have a higher operating budget than others,” he explained. “With all of the services under one umbrella, we could tax as a countywide service.”

If the services remained as districts, the revenue stream would consist of $1 per $1,000 of assessed property value.

“District rates vary depending on where you live,” Smith said.

For a countywide service, it could be 75 cents per $1,000 of assessed value.

This increased revenue would allow ambulance services to offer a higher rate of pay to attract more volunteers (EMTs) and paramedics. It would create a source of funding to replace outdated equipment. It would allow services to help personnel pay for training opportunities.

The Monticello Ambulance Service has a yearly operating budget of about $625,000. The City of Monticello funds it to the tune of about $250,000. Smith said, in his opinion, that’s too much for the city’s tax base to fund.

“We need to equally disperse the need over more residents,” he said, noting the service area covers roughly 6,800 residents. “The city is over funding the service for our coverage outside the city.”

For the last couple of years, Smith has visited with area township officials about the need to adequately fund the ambulance service. Their funding amounts to between $50,000 and $60,000 per year per township.

Smith said an additional 32 to 52 cents per individual township would definitely help.

The service also brings in about $300,000 a year through billing.

As for adding a property tax levy, Smith said property taxes versus income or sales taxes, is the only “surefire way to generate revenue.

“Everyone benefits,” he added. “Everyone gets improved quality, efficient response. It would allow us the ability to ensure we have the right equipment, training and compensation.

“It’s a guaranteed revenue stream to replace equipment without having to beg, borrow, or steal. It evens the playing field and everyone gets the funding they need.”

Rep. Hein commended Reps. Bobby Kaufmann (73rd District) and Phil Thompson (47th District) for their work, also, on the EMS Bill.

Hein’s son, Ben, who serves on the Monticello fire and ambulance departments, allowed Hein to get a first-hand look at the needs as he helped craft the bill.

“It costs just as much to staff and run an ambulance service as Cedar Rapids,” he said. “But Cedar Rapids brings in more revenue.”

Hein said a few changes were made to the final version of the bill before it passed with bi-partisan support. The public vote went from a simple majority (50 percent) to a super majority (60 percent). The sunset clause was increased from five to 15 years before it’ll require another vote of the public.

“In five years, they’re gearing up and they’ll lose it right way,” explained Hein of the funding.