Monticello welcomes new city administrator

Monticello has a new city administrator at the helm.

Russell (Russ) Farnum of Cedar Rapids started his new role on March 1. In fact, the Monticello City Council meeting that very evening was his first in-person introduction to the city’s governing body.

During Farnum’s first week or so on the job has been a busy one.

“This week has been full of getting to know staff and the council,” he shared, “and learning about what is going on around town.

“I’m focusing on learning about the city’s equipment, buildings, and operations,” continued Farnum, “as well as the council’s strategic plan and how to move forward with the projects and goals the council has outlined in that plan.”

Farnum has spent 30 years working in planning, zoning, and administration.

“Through that time, I’ve worked closely with all aspects of the broader role of running a community,” explained Farnum, “from budgeting to working with capital planning and personnel management.”

Of seeking the city administrator job, Farnum said this was an opportunity for him to advance his career to the next level.

Prior to coming to Monticello, Farnum spent four years in the early 1990s as a zoning administrator in Galena, Ill. From there, he was hired as a city planner in DeKalb, Ill. From 2006-08, he was a community development director. He continued that role in 2008 when he relocated to Algonquin, Ill.

“I think it’s a natural step for me to move into a broader role,” said Farnum.

He sees his job as city administrator as “helping staff implement the strategic plan and goals that the city council wants to see completed.”

As an outsider coming into Monticello, Farnum said he’s able to better take in and see the big picture, an important quality to have.

“I want to help the council and staff understand how decisions made today impact the future of the community,” he added.

Farnum grew up in Dubuque, so he’s quite familiar with Monticello. He also has relatives living in the community.

In mid-January, Farnum was one of a few candidates who visited Monticello and met with the council and city staff for in-person interviews. He said after spending a few days here, a couple of things struck him: How involved everyone is in the community, as well as the diverse businesses and industries in the community.

“From an economic development standpoint, it’s a deal to start to build upon,” he reflected.

Other goals on Farnum’s agenda include: meeting more members of the community and learning the community’s needs and wants.

“I want to continue making it a great place to live and do business,” he offered. “I’m excited to be able to help make all of those dreams happen,” he said.

While Farnum resides now in Cedar Rapids, he had a home in DeKalb that the family is trying to sell. He’ll be commuting from Cedar Rapids for the time being.

Farnum and his wife reside in Cedar Rapids. They have five children between the ages of 18 and 29 years old.

“I’m really impressed with a lot of the planning and implementation that has already been done in Monticello,” praised Farnum. “I’m hoping to continue to build on that to keep making Monticello a wonderful community that its citizens can be proud of.”