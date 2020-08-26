Monticello woman faces felony charges

A 45-year-old woman from Monticello is facing charges of enticement of a minor and false statement during the purchase of a firearm.

Miranda Bohlken Breeden made her initial appearance in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids on Aug. 18. Breeden was arrested by the FBI on Aug. 17.

In mid-January of this year, a parent of a male minor who attended a school in Cedar Rapids reported to authorities that her 14-year-old son “was having a sexual relationship with his therapist,” according to court documents. The parent went through her son’s cell phone and came across “inappropriate messages” between her son and a woman by the name of “Miranda.”

This parent also spoke to her older son, a 16-year-old, who confirmed that “Miranda” was her younger son’s therapist and a mental health therapist with the Cedar Rapids School District.

Authorities identified the therapist as being Miranda Bohlken Breeden.

The school confirmed to authorities that, in fact, Breeden was employed at one of their schools from the fall of 2019 through January 2020.

When authorities interviewed the brothers, they both admitted to having sexual relations with Breeden. The older brother also admitted to seeing his brother in possession of a “Smith & Wesson firearm that Breeden gave him.”

Investigators were able to positively identify Breeden and one or both of the juveniles at various hotels in Eastern Iowa over the winter months. The 14-year-old was also wearing an ankle monitor. Through location records, investigators also pinpointed other locations where Breeden and the minor had been, including a residence in Monticello.

On Dec. 27, 2019, surveillance video from a Theisen’s store in Cedar Rapids identified Breeden as filling out an ATF (Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) form to purchase a firearm. Transaction records showed that Breeden purchased a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol. On the form, Breeden stated the purchase was for herself, having provided her Iowa driver’s license number and Iowa non-professional permit to carry weapons form for identification purposes.

Text messages exchanged between Breeden and the 14-year-old acknowledge that she planned to purchase a firearm for the minor.

Breeden’s detention hearing was rescheduled from Aug. 20 to Aug. 25. She was to be detained in the custody of the U.S. Marshal until the hearing date.