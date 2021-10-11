Monticello's no-parking ordinance updated

The Monticello City Council approved the first of three readings to update the city ordinance regarding parking restrictions.

The updated no-parking zones added to the ordinance include:

• S. Gill Street on the east side from First Street to Bradview Court

• N. Maple Street on the west side from Third Street 100 feet to the south

• E. South Street on the south side from Cedar Street to Main Street

• S. Elm Street on the east side from First Street to Grand Street

“These are just housekeeping issues we’re catching up on,” noted Police Chief Britt Smith.

The S. Gill Street no-parking request came about from a resident on Park Drive. Smith explained S. Gill serves as one of the only two exists from the Faust Willow Ridge Addition.

“In previous years, none of the residents along this section of roadway ever used the street parking,” Smith explained in the council’s packet. “As new residents moved in, parking became utilized on both side of the street.”

The no-parking on N. Maple is needed for Sacred Heart Catholic School as a bus drop-off site. This request was previously approved by the council and signs have been in place. Approval is just needed to add it to the code.

E. South Street is already signed as no-parking along the north side of the street. This was done when the South Street reconstruction project was completed a few years ago, but never added to the code.

A business owner on S. Elm requested no parking on the east side. Parking was more important when the old middle school was in use, which is no longer the case.

“Now, it just causes congestion for two-way traffic with a narrow street,” noted Smith.

Tom Osborne had questions regarding no parking on South Street due to a rental property of his. He asked how delivery-type services would be able to serve residents on that street if they couldn’t park there to deliver a pizza or a package. Smith assured him that officers would not be cracking down on such use of the street.

Two more readings of the ordinance are still needed before it takes effect.