Monument to contain artifacts from old HS/MS

During the winter, members of the Monticello High School Class of 1965 worked to save several artifacts from the front of the old Monticello High School/Middle School before its demolition.

Now, they are about to put them to use.

The Monticello School Board, in its July 22 meeting, unanimously approved the construction of a monument using those artifacts.

They include:

• A circle with the year “1923,” the year the old school was built.

• A sign containing the words, “Monticello Public School.”

• Two fleur de lis crests.

It will be located in the grass area surrounded by the drive-in loop at the high school, in front of the flagpole.

Local mason Johnny Bader, also from the Class of ’65, will construct the monument, which will stretch nearly 23 feet wide and nearly 12 feet tall.

The brick on the monument will not be original brick from the old building.

“That would be cost-prohibitive,” Bader said.

Instead, new brick, designed to look like the brick from the old school, will surround the items in the monument.

The goal is to have the monument completed by the time the 2024-25 school year begins on Aug. 23.

“When you come in, that will be the first thing you see,” Balster said.

The original idea to save the artifacts came from Don Peters, former custodian for the school district.

Deb Bowman and Dave Balster reached out to members of the class for donations to cover the cost of removing the artifacts from the building.

For that, they needed the approval of Chris Theisen, CEO of Theisen’s, which by then owned the property and is currently building a new, larger store there.

“Chris Theisen was beyond gracious,” Bowman said.

The class members were beyond generous, as well.

“We wanted to have something that ties the past to the present,” Balster said at the board meeting.

“Our first thought was just to save (the artifacts). Then we thought, since we were doing pretty well (on donations), we would also pay to reconstruct it.”

The monument will face Highway 38. It will have lights on both sides to make it visible at night.

“It (will fit) in that area just perfectly,” Superintendent Brian Jaeger said. “Like it was meant to be there.