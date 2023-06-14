Morley X-40 bridge in need of attention

The bridge on County Road X-40 over Walnut Creek south of Morley is in need of some attention.

During the June 6 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel presented some estimates to the board.

Snead said the bridge approach is in rough shape.

Two bids were sought for 12 hours of mud jacking and mobilization. Grout Scouts Inc. of Fort Madison offered a bid of $5,370. Denco Highway Construction Corp. of Mingo had a bid of $7,270.

“There are not a lot of players,” Postel said of companies who can do this type of work. “It (the bridge) should have been replaced 25 years ago; it was built in the 1950s.”

The county has steered away from bridge structures like this one, and Postel said mud jacking may not solve all of their problems.

“This is the cheapest solution,” he said.

Secondary Roads will provide traffic control during the project.

In other county business:

• Secondary Roads has sent letters out to landowners impacted by the County Road E-34 resurfacing project.

The project is expected to start the week of June 19. The length of the project extends from 230th Avenue in Fairview to the Wapsipinicon River bridge near the entrance to Wapsipinicon State Park.

The contractor, Mathy Construction Company of Dubuque, has 50 working days to complete the project.

Phase one involves lengthening the curve along E-34 at the Fish House Road intersection. A portion of that road will be closed to traffic during this time, and a detour will be provided.

• While researching the possible sale of the old county shop in Monticello, it was discovered that there is an unknown owner of a parcel located next to the shop. County Auditor Whitney Hein said she will work with the City of Monticello to clean up the ownership before the county can sell the shop.

• Veterans Affairs Administrator Susan Yario informed the board about the VA Open House on June 21. (Look for information in the ad in this week’s Express on A12.)

• The board met with Jerry Willcoxson, the owner of property located at 10657 Main St., Center Junction, regarding a nuisance violation.

The board previously granted Willcoxson a two-week extension.

The board noted her progress thus far. She informed them that Alliant Energy was coming the week of June 22 to pick up an old freezer sitting outside.

“And we’re taking care of the last pile today,” she said.

“There is still some work to finish yet,” added Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach.

“And the lawn needs mowed,” Supervisor Joe Oswald noted.

“I’ve been mowing once a week,” said Willcoxson.

The board further extended the nuisance abatement deadline until June 27.

• The board abated property taxes in the amount of $476 on a parcel acquired by the City of Monticello on N. Chestnut Street.

• The board approved an interfund transfer in the amount of $1.2 million from the Secondary Road Local Option Tax Fund to the Secondary Road Fund. The transfer was increased by $600,000 for additional contract rock.