Mother, daughter share Camp Fire memories

Monticello High School junior Grace Cooksley and her mother, Katie Hatfield, share a lot in common. As of this weekend, both are also Camp Fire WoHeLo Medallion recipients.

Cooksley received her coveted award on Aug. 29 during the annual ceremony at Monticello High School. She was the only young lady from Monticello to receive the award this year.

“I’m glad she made it,” praised Hatfield. “I’m proud of her for not quitting.”

Both Cooksley and Hatfield began their adventure in Camo Fire when they entered kindergarten, having been in the organization for 11 years.

As for why they both joined Camp Fire, Cooksley joked, “My mom made me.”

Hatfield said she joined because she knew several of her friends’ parents were enrolling them in Camp Fire, too.

“We had a big group back then,” she said. “At one time we had 15 girls.”

Hatfield earned her WoHeLo in 2000, along with three other young ladies.

When Cooksley started Camp Fire, she had anywhere from eight to 10 girls in her group. The last few years as she worked toward her WoHeLo, it was just her. She admitted it was a challenge to stay motivated.

“I always told her she needs to finish what she starts,” said Hatfield, a mantra that is tied to the WoHeLo Award.

For both Mom and Daughter, each has her own Camp Fire memories. Cooksley enjoyed the community service aspects, with 60 hours required as part of earning the WoHeLo. Cooksley spent time leading a younger group of Camp Fire girls, helping at Camp Fire council events, volunteering at Advancement Services of Jones County, as well as at local churches.

“I had fun caroling at the nursing home and making Valentine’s for veterans,” added Cooksley.

Hatfield recalled the many group activities she got to do, and earning the various patches and beads. She credits her leader, Joan Butcher, as expanding their horizons while in Camp Fire.

“We had camp-out events and lots of hands-on activities then,” she said. In fact, it was at one camp outing that Hatfield learned to make chocolate chip and marshmallow-filled bananas over the fire. She still enjoys them to this day…

Both Cooksley and Hatfield were top Camp Fire candy-sellers, too; another feather in their caps.

Earning the WoHeLo Award takes a lot of time and dedication. The process starts about three years prior to one’s sophomore year, about eighth grade.

“You can’t do it all one in one year,” said Hatfield.

Other than the required community service, girls also have to research the history of the organization, Camp Fire USA; attend so many college visits; take part in career path interviews; and complete their project book.

Due to the pandemic, Cooksley’s college visits were all virtual, which made it a unique experience.

Throughout the process, she was able to seek advice from older Camp Fire girls who already earned their WoHeLo. She also relied on leaders Vicki Kelchen and Kathy Luensman.

Hatfield said kids today are a lot busier and more involved in school and community activities than when she was in Camp Fire. She said that’s one reason many girls don’t continue on as they get older.

“In middle school, you start to get involved in everything from school, to church, and community events,” she said. “But I told Grace she needed to finish.

Both Cooksley and Hatfield encourage young girls to get involved in Camp Fire.

“You get to do fun things and make friends,” said Cooksley.

“It’s a way to meet new people, do new things, and get involved in your community,” added Hatfield. “It’s pretty painless.”