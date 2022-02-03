Motor grader purchase, increase in GATR purchase all approved

The Jones County Supervisors had two decisions to make during their Feb. 22 board meeting concerning equipment purchases for Secondary Roads.

First on the agenda was awarding a bid for a new tandem all-wheel drive motor grader.

Two bids came in from Martin Equipment at $377,950 and Altorfer at $406,520. Martin is also offering delivery within 200-250 days; one year for Altorfer.

“There has been some talk within the Engineer’s Association that we’ll be receiving bids in line with what’s going industry wide,” Snead warned of dramatic price increases.

Martin was also willing to knock off $10,550 from the bid if it was approved by Feb. 23. The board ultimately approved the low bid from Martin at $367,400, with the $10,550 discount.

County Auditor Whitney Hein recommended the board wait on approving the bid due to Secondary Road budget concerns.

“We need to pull $1 million out of that budget to get to a fund balance where we need to be to make things cash flow,” suggested Hein.

Snead offered a few suggestions of his own on the matter, such as eliminating $400,000 from LOST (local option sales tax) for road patching projects. Plus $100,000 associated with engineering expenses for the Landis Road Bridge project.

“Traditionally,” he prefaced, “revenue annually is higher than what I budget for. I can come up with $600,000 relatively easy to eliminate.”

“We’ll need more than that,” Hein said of getting closer to $1 million.

Supervisor Jon Zirkelbach noted that over the last five years, Snead’s line-item budgets for equipment and buildings have been going up.

Hein said it’s ideal to have a $1 million carryover from one fiscal year into the next.

“The only time it was below $1 million was FY 2015 at $735,000,” she offered. “A lot has changed since 2015. Costs are going up.”

“These are unprecedented times right now,” Snead said. “I understand FY23 is not in good shape. No doubt these are tough times.”

Hein said there is a projected carryover from FY22 of $1.3 million in Snead’s budget.

Snead added that the winter has been relatively good for his department in terms of expenses.

“I’m hopeful we’ll see some cost savings with contract rock,” he said of anticipating a decent spring and thawing season. “It depends on how the weather goes.”

Zirkelbach said he’d like to see actual numbers trimmed out of the Secondary Road budget versus estimations.

The board suggested Snead move ahead with the motor grader purchase rather than spend hundreds of thousands on upgrades to the Anamosa shop.

“We have to reduce someplace,” Supervisor Joe Oswald said.

“I don’t want to see it come out of contract rock,” added Supervisor Ned Rohwedder.

In August 2021, three bids came in for a new 2022 tandem cab and chassis plow truck. The lowest bid, which the board approved, came from GATR Truck Center in Cedar Rapids at $120,539.22. Delivery, at that time, was expected in August 2022.

Now, due to the rise in industry costs, Snead told the board that the company is asking for an additional $25,000 toward the purchase price due to an increase in material costs.

“This is not unique to Jones County,” said Snead. “Everybody is running into this. Everybody is seeing surcharges in varying amounts.”

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked if there might be another price increase a few months from now.

“We hope this is the only one we’ll see,” offered Cameron Sorgenfrey, Secondary Road mechanic.

No money has been paid down on the machine yet. Snead said that doesn’t typically happen until the machine shows up at the shop.

“We’re still getting a steal for this truck,” Snead said, despite the increase. “Everybody across the state is paying extra for equipment.”

In other county business:

• The board filed tax liens totaling $660 for delinquent sewer bills associated with the Fairview Sanitary Sewer System. This stems from two properties.

The board also filed liens totaling $1,665.52 for delinquent bills associated with the Center Junction Water and Sanitary Sewer Systems. This stems from four different properties.

• The board approved the Jones County Invasive Plant Resolution. The draft resolution was presented to the board during their Feb. 15 meeting by Weed Commissioner Wes Gibbs.