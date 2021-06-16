Motor grader purchase leads to tough choice

A surprise bid for a new motor grader for Jones County Secondary Roads prompted the board of supervisors to change their course of action.

During the June 8 Jones County Supervisor meeting, County Engineer Derek Snead and Assistant Engineer Todd Postel met with the board to request action for a new CAT motor grader. About nine months ago, Snead received a bid from Altorfer, Inc. for a motor grader at $336,664. Per the county’s purchasing policy, Snead requested permission to reuse that bid for a second purchase, which isn’t needed until July 2022.

“We typically get bids in the fall,” Snead said. “But with steel prices going up and with the availability of equipment lately, our Maintenance Department wanted to see your feelings and thoughts about next year’s prices from Altorfer.”

Snead said the company is willing to offer the same price.

“We need to take advantage now versus waiting six months to move forward,” he added. “These are very good competitive prices.”

While Altorfer is willing to offer the same price for a motor grader, Snead said there would be a $5,500 surcharge for steel. However, the company is willing to split the difference with Secondary Roads. This brings the purchase total to $339,414.

“That’ll be paid after July 1,” Snead said of waiting until the next fiscal year.

Snead said they have no complaints about the current CAT machines in use throughout Secondary Roads.

Tim Scherrman with Martin Equipment (John Deere) was present at the board of supervisor meeting, noting that he saw this action item on the board’s agenda. Scherrman presented his own bid for consideration of a new motor grader purchase.

Scherrman said due to “significant changes in Iowa’s blanket with government sales with John Deere,” he is able to offer a “significant price decrease” compared to what Martin’s bid for a new grader was nine months ago.

“Those discounts are in place as a local manufacturer,” Scherrman said. “We keep jobs and business in Iowa.”

While the agenda did not call for bids for this purchase, the board took action to open Martin’s bid. The previous bid for a grader from martin was $341,000. The new discounted bid was $318,000.

“That’s significant,” remarked Postel.

Noting the difficult situation the board of supervisors was in, Snead laid out their options: One, scrap both prices/bids and advertise for a letting for a new motor grader; or two, accept the CAT bid. Snead explained because Martin’s bid was not on the agenda as an action item, the board could not accept it as the low bid.

Supervisor John Schlarmann asked how long it would take until they could have a bid letting. Snead indicated within the next month or two.

“We need to do it within the next couple of weeks,” said Schlarmann.

“I don’t like how this transpired,” commented Supervisor Jeff Swisher, to which Supervisor Joe Oswald agreed.

“I wish we hadn’t opened that bid,” Oswald said of the tough choice ahead of them. “But it’s not fair to Tim (Scherrman) and it’s not fair to Altorfer.”

The board voted to hold a bid letting at a date to be determined. Snead said he would put specifications together for a bid package.