MPD to employ part-time grant support person

A part-time employee is needed to assist the City of Monticello and Jones County as they continue to work through the COAP (Comprehensive Opioid Abuse Program) grant.

During the May 16 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of this employee to support Jones County law enforcement as they perform the work associated with the grant.

The Iowa Office of Drug Control Policy was awarded the $1.7 million COAP grant. It’s geared toward innovative substance use disorder treatment. It includes implementing three pre- and post-arrest diversion pilot project sites/programs in Iowa. In November 2020, Jones County was one of the three counties in Iowa awarded funding through this grant.

“It improves the ability to address the needs of people with substance abuse disorders who are involved in, or at risk of involvement in, the criminal justice system,” explained the information presented to the council. “The program allows law enforcement officers within Jones County to offer individuals who are involved in synthetic drug use during the commission of a crime the opportunity to participate in a substance abuse treatment program in lieu of incarceration.”

Since the program began in Jones County, the need for a part-time/temporary support person is evident. The position will be eight to 10 hours a week, with a maximum 40 hours a month, at a rate of $25 an hour (a total of $29.27 with benfits).

The grant program runs out Sept. 30, 2023.

After receiving application for the position, Officer Nicole Minnihan with the Anamosa Police Department was selected.

With the county serving as the grant administrator, County Attorney Kristofer Lyons requested that the job not be added as a county employee due to conflict of interest with disbursement of funds. It was determined that the Monticello Police Department would add the position to the city’s roster, and be reimbursed by the grant. Any overtime Officer Minnihan incurs would be at the expense of the City of Anamosa.

“It’s not costing us additional money,” noted Police Chief Britt Smith. “We’re just a pass-through for the grant.”

Smith also warned that current data from the COAP grant on substance use and incarcerated individuals “may warrant an extension of the grant.”

In other city business:

• The council approved the hiring of two Public Works seasonal employees and one Parks and Recreation seasonal employee. The rate of pay was set at $10 an hour.

“These positions are all budgeted for,” noted City Administrator Russ Farnum.

“Are these positions needed?” questioned Council member Brenda Hanken.

“It’s part-time summer help,” said Farnum. “We’ve had these staff positions for years.”

Council member Tom Yeoman asked if $10 was enough to hire help. Parks and Rec Director Jacob Oswald said it was not an issue.

• In her report, Farnum informed the council that the DOT Highway 38 overlay project was going well, in fact, quicker than anticipated. However, the contractor started at the wrong end of the project, near Ninth Street, versus out by the airport, as originally planned.

• Oswald reported that the Aquatic Center would be filled soon in preparation for the summer season.

“We are now 100 percent fully staffed,” he said. “We’re excited about that.”

But, wanting the young staff members to enjoy their summer and not get burnt out by working so many hours, it was decided to adjust the hours the pool would be open.

“We want to let them be kids and come back and work for us next year,” Oswald said of cutting 15 hours out of the pool operations.

The pool will open on Monday, May 30, from 1-5 p.m. Hours will be 1-7 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 1-5 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays.