MPD highlights ‘notable’ incidents from 2020

Within his 2020 annual report, Police Chief Britt Smith outlined several “notable activities” that the Monticello Police Department (MPD) responded to last year.

On Jan. 8, Smith began a fraud investigation that was initiated at Regions Bank in Monticello. An unknown individual made a fraudulent withdrawal from a account, committing identity theft and forgery. It appears that this case involved several banks across Minnesota, Missouri, and Florida. Through the efforts of a joint investigation, a subject was apprehended and charged in federal court.

On May 8, MPD Officers Peter Fleming and Erik Honda responded to a residence on S. Maple Street for a domestic assault. An investigation determined that the male subject choked the female victim. The male was arrested for domestic assault-impeding the flow of air/blood. He was also found to be in possession of a firearm as a felon.

On Aug. 24, Smith conducted an investigation into a forgery and check fraud compliant. The extensive investigation involved multiple interviews, review of security camera footage from a financial institution, and patrol observations. The investigation resulted in the arrest and criminal charges of two individuals. Those charges include: 3rd degree theft, felony forgery, fraudulent practices, and burglary.

On Aug. 27, Smith filed three felony counts of unauthorized use of a credit card on an individual who defrauded Stephen Motors in Monticello. This particular investigation was actually initiated in December 2019. After months of gathering financial evidence and conducting an interview, criminal charges were filed. The offender pleaded guilty to all three counts due to the overwhelming evidence that was gathered during Smith’s investigation. Smith also received a commendation from County Attorney Kristofer Lyons for his work on this investigation.

On Oct. 26, MPD Officer Brian Tate and Smith investigated a report of a stolen four-wheeler from a carport at a residence on Pinehaven Drive. Tate and Smith conducted a neighborhood canvas and were able to identify a potential suspect. Further follow-up interviews with multiple subjects lead the MPD to a residential garage in the Monti View Mobile Home park where the stolen four-wheeler was located. An individual was arrested and charged with possession of stolen property.

On Oct. 28, MPD Office Zach Buehler responded to a call at Freedom Auto in Monticello for a report of a stolen motor vehicle, a 2001 Chevy Tahoe, which was stolen from the business’ parking lot. An investigation led the MPD to the stolen vehicle that was abandoned in Cedar Rapids. Charges are pending.

On Nov. 6, Officer Buehler responded to a residence on W. Fifth Street for another report of a stolen vehicle, a 1994 Lexus ES300, which was stolen from the driveway. Officer Buehler worked with both the Dubuque and Galena police departments to track the vehicle through the use of traffic cameras and officer observations. It was suspected that the stolen vehicle was taken to the Chicago area for salvage. This incident still remains under investigation.

On Nov. 9, Officer Tate responded to a report of a stranded motorist on Highway 151. The RV blew a tire, which caused damage to a storage compartment. The contents of the compartment were strewn across the highway. Tate began to pick up the papers along the highway, which turned out to be recipes from the driver’s grandmother. Suffice to say, she was emotional over Tate’s kindness.

On Nov. 11, Officer Fleming was called to the Royal Flush truck wash for a report of a suspicious male inside the building. Upon Fleming’s arrival, the suspect was seen walking toward Karde’s 151. He was apprehended by Fleming. He broke into Royal Flush and stolen several items, and was also in possession of burglar’s tools. The suspect was not a local resident, and as a result of the arrest, officers were able to link him to multiple other incidents that occurred in the community. He was charged with burglary.

On Nov. 15, Smith responded to a report of a burglary at a residential garage. An investigation led Smith to locate and identify fingerprints at the scene from the doorway that was forced open. The prints were lifted and submitted to the Cedar Rapids Police Department crime lab for analysis. The prints were identified and matched to an offender.

On Dec. 1, Linn County Sheriff’s Deputies initiated a pursuit that was headed toward Monticello on County Road D-62. As the pursuit neared Monticello, MPD Officer Jordan Koos was able to possession himself just outside of city limits and deployed spike strips to deflate the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle was brought to a stop prior to entering city limits. Smith praised Koos’ actions by saying, “Vehicle pursuits are inherently dangerous and the actions of Officer Koos and his ability to bring the vehicle to a stop with our spike strips preventing the vehicle from recklessly entering into town and putting the life of the motorist in further danger.”

On Dec. 12, Smith responded to Freese Motors in Monticello for a report of a stolen vehicle, a 1997 Ford Ranger, which was stolen from Freese’s used car parking lot. There were no signs of forced entry to the vehicle, per reviewing security cameras in the area. The vehicle ended up being located on Dec. 26 in Cedar Rapids. Charges are pending.