MPD hires new officer

The Monticello Police Department has a new officer on staff.

During the Sept. 6 Monticello City Council meeting, the council approved the hiring of Blaine Kamp as a full-time officer. The hourly wage starts at $30.76, plus a sign-on bonus of $5,000 due to Kamp’s experience and certification.

In July, Officer Zach Buehler left the department for a law enforcement position elsewhere.

Police Chief Britt Smith immediately started advertising for the opening. The application period was open from July 10 through Aug. 19. Smith received seven applications.

He then approached the council regarding offering a sign-on bonus to help attract candidates and serve as recruitment tool.

Of the seven applications, Smith shared that three were already certified law enforcement candidates, and four were not certified.

“The quality of the candidates was very strong, especially for our certified applicants,” stated Smith. “Each (certified) candidate has his/her own benefits. I feel we selected the best fit.”

Officer Kamp, whom Smith offered the position to, served for 27 years with the Iowa State Patrol. He retired in August. His family recently relocated to the Monticello area when his wife accepted a job with Jones Regional Medical Center.

“Officer Kamp will be a great addition to our already outstanding staff,” praised Smith.

The MPD officers operate within an employment agreement that outlines their wages broken down by years of service within law enforcement from zero to five years. With Kamp’s 27 years, Smith recommended starting him at the five-year rate of $30.76 an hour.

The $5,000 sign-on bonus is broken down to $1,500 upon receipt of first paycheck, $1,500 at completion of the six-month probation period, and $2,000 to be paid out after the completion of one year of service.

Mayor Dave Goedken commented that it’s nice to have a new officer already residing within the community.