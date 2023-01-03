MPD officer injured in downtown arrest, altercation

On Monday, Feb 20, at around 5 a.m., a Monticello police officer was injured during an arrest in the 300 block of E. First Street.

According to the incident report, Officer Peter Flemming witnessed 36-year-old Caleb Daniel Dowell inside Laundry Village. Flemming knew of Dowell's repeated charges of trespassing at that location.

Flemming confronted Dowell and attempted to place him under arrest. While carrying out the arrest, Dowell resisted and became physical. Both individuals fell to the ground, and Dowell struck the officer in the face with his elbow. This caused a severe laceration and bleeding to Flemming's forehead. Dowell then attempted to place his hands around Flemming's throat and reached for the officer's firearm, still in the holster.

Flemming was unable to fight off Dowell's advances. While displaying deadly force, he was able to restrain Dowell and take him into custody.

Flemming sustained a possible concussion, as well as seven stiches to his forehead.

Dowell was charged with willful injury causing bodily injury, assault on persons in certain occupations, and trespassing causing injury/damage. He has a preliminary hearing set for March 1.

Police Chief Britt Smith updated the Monticello City Council on the matter during the Feb. 20 council meeting.

"It’s a peril of the job," he said. "There was no threat to the public."