MPD officer injured in rollover

On Oct. 24 at 1:56 a.m., Monticello Police Officer Bob Urbain was driving one of the Monticello Police Department’s 2016 Dodge Chargers as he was responding to a physical domestic dispute. He was traveling northbound on Business Highway 151 South in Monticello when he swerved to avoid a deer in the roadway. The vehicle entered the ditch, according to the Jones County Sheriff’s accident report, flipped end-over-end and side-over-side approximately eight times, based on Sheriff’s Deputy Sean Snyder’s observations. Snyder was en route with Urbain for the domestic call.

