MPD officer resigns

Police Chief Britt Smith shared some unfortunate news with the Monticello City Council during their July 5 meeting.

Officer Zach Buehler has turned in his resignation. He’s been with the MPD for about three years. Buehler was also the K-9 handler for “Rogue,” who came on board in April 2021.

Smith shared that Buehler took a job at the Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids with their public safety division.

“He’s had this aspiration for a while,” Smith said of Buehler’s career goals.

Needing to fill the vacancy, Smith asked for the council’s opinions on offering some sort of hiring incentive or bonus to attract certified, qualified candidates.

“A lot of agencies are doing this in order to recruit certified applicants,” he said.

Smith warned that the MPD will be short-staffed until the position is filled.

With the start of a new fiscal year (as of July 1), Smith said there would be a savings concerning wages in Buehler’s absence. He suggested using some of that savings to offer some sort of incentive.

Council member Wayne Peach asked Smith if the officers were required to live within a certain distance of the city. The answer to that is within a 15-mile radius from the police department.

“We cannot mandate they live within city limits,” Smith said.

He said if that radius were extended, it might pose as an incentive for recruits.

“But we don’t want them (living) too far away, making them unavailable to respond.”

“The market is competitive,” commented Mayor Dave Goedken. “We have to be a step above.”

Smith explained that since the Iowa Legislature passed the “Back the Blue” law, several law enforcement departments across the state saw increased wages, including the Jones County Sheriff.

“They saw additional pay on top of what was already negotiated,” he said.

Smith said the MPD’s wages might be competitive, but they’re “still chasing” candidates.

Council member Tom Yeoman said the work environment for officers seems to be “more attractive” in Monticello versus a bigger city, like Cedar Rapids.

“But they’re compensated for that aspect (of the job),” Smith said for officers working in a more strenuous work environment. “They can’t afford to come here to get out of that environment.”

The council asked Smith to bring some specific suggestions for hiring incentives to the next council meeting for further discussion.

In other city business:

• Gaylen Kray, a resident on N. Sycamore Street, asked the council when the ongoing sidewalk issues would be addressed.

The sidewalk issues stem from the Sycamore Street Reconstruction Project, which took place three years ago.

Kray, who previously spoke with City Administrator Russ Farnum on the topic, said Farnum has had zero luck making contact with Horsfield, the project contractor.

“I’m getting tired of this,” voiced Kray. “What can you do to get the ball rolling?”

• The council approved renaming a section of S. Cedar Street by the football field/track “Panther Valley,” per a request from fifth-graders and staff at Sacred Heart School.

• The council approved the final plats of lot one of McElmeel Acres Second Addition and lot one of McElmeel Acres Third Addition.

Both lots are located outside of city limits, but are within the 2-mile jurisdiction. Farnum said they do not impact long-term growth or development of the city.

Jerry McElmeel and Donald “Red” Hughes plan to exchange 1.57 acres between each other.

• The council approved the purchase of a 2020 Ford-250 pickup truck from Kunes Ford in East Moline, Ill. The council had the choice between diesel and gasoline; they chose the $54,997 gasoline option. The truck will be used by Water/Wastewater Department.

Water/Wastewater Superintendent Jim Tjaden said the company will also install a plow on the truck to assist with snow removal.

• The council approved the “Rules of Order & Procedure for Conduct of City Council Business.” This was discussed at a previous council work session.

This was initially adopted in December 2001, and last updated in March 2020.

Recent amendments included: rules for the Open Forum and addressing the council, adding a special committee (Department Head Hiring Committee), adding a Motion to Table an agenda item, and revising language for a Motion to Postpone an agenda item.

• Farnum informed the council that the city has been approved for the USDA rural grant to help fund a large portion of the new sewer treatment plant.

“This is a huge win for the community,” Farnum said.

Tjaden praised Farnum and City Clerk Sally Hinrichsen for their hard work in applying for the grant.

“This should slow down the huge rate hikes,” Tjaden said. “This will save us a lot of money.”

• Smith informed the council that as of July 1, the statewide ATV/UTV law took effect.

Smith said drivers are now able to fully access Oak, Main and Cedar streets, which before, were off-limits.

“This (law) provides more access to the community,” Smith said.

However, golf carts are still prohibited per city ordinance.

The state law gives cities authority over their jurisdiction. Smith said two changes to the law are different than the city ordinance: Drivers must be 18 years of age, not 16; and a horn is required on the ATV/UTV.