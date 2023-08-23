MPD plans for upcoming traffic checkpoint, hires new officer

On Monday, Aug. 28, the Monticello Police Department will be conducting a traffic safety checkpoint at an undisclosed location within the City of Monticello.

Police Chief Britt Smith brought the event to the Monticello City Council’s attention during the Aug. 23 meeting.

The MPD conducted traffic safety checkpoints in 2019 and 2021. This is a requirement in order for the MPD to take part in the multi-jurisdictional traffic enforcement project through the GTSB (Governor’s Traffic Safety Bureau) and the special Traffic Enforcement Project (sTEP) grant program.

These checkpoints not only require a lot of work of the MPD, but also collaboration with several other law enforcement agencies.

In 2019, the checkpoint took place on Highway 38 and 11th Street. The team inspected 60 vehicles, issued four citations, and 25 warnings. Two vehicle searches were also conducted.

In 2021, the checkpoint took place on S. Main Street. The team inspected nearly 60 vehicles and issued 13 warnings.

As a reminder, a checkpoint means that any driver traveling past the designated location can be subject to being stopped with or without committing a traffic offense. An officer waves the driver to the side of the road. The traffic stops are based on a predetermined ratio; every fourth vehicle, for example. The entire process, Smith outlined, takes less than 5 minutes.

“It is important to know that checkpoints are legal and are governed by the Iowa Code, which provides for certain requirements to be followed,” Smith shared in his letter to the council.

Also related to the MPD, the council approved the hiring of a full-time, non-certified police officer and setting the wage at $24.40 an hour.

In May, after Officer Blaine Kamp resigned, Smith began accepting applications until late June. A total of seven applicants applied: one being a certified officer and six non-certified candidates.

Following an oral interview, a background investigation, a job shadow, a psychological screening, and a medical exam, Smith is comfortable offering the position to a non-certified candidate.

This means the applicant will have to attend the 16-week Iowa Law Enforcement Academy from January through May 2024.

Tuition, meals, travel expenses, and uniform total $10,000. With wages during that time, total Academy expenses come to $25,636.20.

Smith said the name of the candidate is currently being withheld as he/she makes plans to notify his/her current employer of his/her pending resignation. The new officer will be announced during the Tuesday, Sept. 5, council meeting.

In other city business:

• During the reports portion of the meeting, Mayor Dave Goedken shared some frustrations he’s heard from residents regarding the two fiber optic companies (Cascade Communications and Comelec) working in the community.

He said people are asking about whether these companies plan to remove the gravel from the holes they’re digging and fill it in with dirt.

Council member Wayne Peach also asked whether the companies have to be bonded.

City Administrator Russ Farnum explained that the city does not require a bond of the contractors.

“The companies probably made sure the contractors doing the work for them are bonded,” he said. “It’s different if they’re working in a private easement or city right of way. The city covers the work in the right of way.”

The city can assist homeowners with any issues in getting in touch with the companies or contractors.

Public Works Director Nick Kahler said he has also been keeping in touch with the contractors regarding digging holes in city streets and the appropriate repairs.