MPD prepares to reinstate K-9 program

The Monticello Police Department soon hopes to welcome a new member to the agency: K-9 Rogue.

Rogue is a 4-year-old Czech Shepherd dog, owned, trained, and handled by Officer Zach Buehler. Buehler brought Rogue home when he was just 8 weeks old.

Buehler has been with the MPD for two years. Prior to coming to Monticello, he worked for the Iowa Department of Corrections and the Linn County Sheriff’s Department.

The MPD had a K-9 program from 2007-14. Police Chief Britt Smith said the K-9 was deployed maybe 50 times a year for various incidents such as traffic stops, search warrants, tracking a missing person, and locker searches at the school.

After 2014, the MPD relied on the use of the Jones County Sheriff’s Office K-9 when it was available.

“We didn’t routinely call it out for our work,” Smith said.

The MPD also relied on outside agencies beyond Jones County.

After Buehler started working for the MPD, he expressed interest in bringing in a K-9 to assist the department when needed.

Buehler has a wealth of knowledge and background working with dogs. While with the DOC, he began training K-9s. He has his certification in Animal Behavior Training, and offered his own services in training dogs.

“Zach has a strong desire to be a K-9 handler and has offered the use of his personally-owned K-9 for departmental use,” Smith noted in a letter to the Monticello City Council.

Rogue has training in narcotics detection, criminal apprehension, human tracking, and article searching. Buehler said dogs like Rogue are “extremely obedient and very smart.

“They have a great nose for tracking, and not as quick to bite,” he added. “They’re not trained out of aggression.”

Buehler’s love and interest in dogs stems from his childhood, growing up with hunting dogs.

“My dad bred and trained hunting dogs,” he said. “I’ve always been around dogs; I’ve dealt with them my whole life.”

It wasn’t until 2008 that Buehler really dove into training dogs.

“I wanted to learn all that I possibly could from different handlers and experts,” he said.

Before Rogue came into the picture, Buehler owned and trained a Pitbull and an American Boxer. He still has the 12-year-old Boxer at home as a pet.

“They’re both the friendliest dogs you’ll ever meet,” he said.

While Buehler has a passion for criminal justice, he sees this K-9 program as dual-purpose, adding another level to his job and to that of the MPD.

“I want to continue to learn everything that I can,” he said of continuing his training with Rogue.

Buehler said having a K-9 on the department serves as a deterrent for those coming into the community looking to sell or deal drugs.

“With probable cause, we can use Rogue anywhere within the community,” he said. “We don’t have to wait for the Sheriff’s Office.

Before Rogue becomes an official member of the MPD, both Buehler and Rogue will attend a three-day training program in Independence, Iowa.

Smith brought the K-9 program to the Monticello City Council’s attention on April 5. The council gave Smith their blessing to move forward and to start raising the necessary funds to have a K-9 on the department.

The annual costs would be over $7,000; $8,000 for year-one.

Smith said by utilizing a dog that is already trained by an officer that already handles the dog is a plus because it saves the department about $20,000.

The MPD has already secured about $3,000, but Smith said they want to build up the K-9 fund so they don’t have to seek donations every year. The Monticello Vet Clinic has also graciously donated its services and vet fees for Rogue, reducing the total needed by $800.

“This was a no-brainer for us,” Smith said of pursuing Buehler’s offer. “With his experience, certification, and interest, it’s easy for us to implement (into the department).”

Aside from asking the public to send in donations, the MPD is also exploring an annual event to serve as the K-9 fundraiser. (The Jones County Sheriff’s Office hosts an annual K-9 golf tournament.)

“We want to do something that will fit within everyone’s wheelhouse,” Smith said, “a sustainable activity.”

Smith said it comes down to proving to the public that Rogue is a valuable tool for the department and the community. He said it’s all about making an impact.

Some immediate expenses will include a kennel for Buehler’s squad car, a cost of about $2,000.

“We don’t want this to be a taxpayer-funded service,” Smith said of utilizing donated funds.

As soon as the necessary funds are raised and Rogue is certified, he can hit the streets for patrol.

Buehler and Rogue will have to maintain their certification every year, and be able to demonstrate their abilities in a variety of areas such as apprehension, vehicle searches, and strive searches.

Donations toward the MPD K-9 program can be dropped off or mailed to the MPD, 201 E. South St., Monticello, IA 52310. Donations can also be dropped off at City Hall, designated to the K-9 program.