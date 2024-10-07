MPD, Public Works deal with oil spills, unsecured fireworks

The Public Works Department was busy a few weeks ago when it came to excessive street cleaning.

During the July 1 Monticello City Council meeting, Police Chief Britt Smith updated the council on a couple of recent issues related to two different out-of-town trucking companies.

“We had another fairly sizable spill on some of our primary city streets today (July 1),” explained Smith. “Just north of town at about the Maquoketa River Bridge, we had a semi travel into town and hit a steel pipe in the roadway. The pipe flew up and punctured the fuel tank on the passenger side. The fuel tank had a capacity of 200 gallons. He proceeded to drive in through town through First Street, the Cedar intersection, got out to S. Main and S. Cedar and spun the tires. He didn’t realize he was leaking something.

“It probably wasn’t the best decision at that point, but he continued on and drove out to Karde’s 151. He notified his employer and unhooked the trailer and made the decision to drive back to Dyersville, where the trucking outfit is from, continuing the spew fuel all the way up.”

Once Smith was notified of the situation, he contacted Nick Kahler, Public Works director, and the crew got to work cleaning the roadways.

A “pond” of fuel, as Smith described it, also formed in the Karde’s 151 parking lot, which took 15 bags of dry oil to contain and clean up.

“We had some experience with this already with an ag chemical that was spilled downtown a month ago,” said Smith of the first spill.

Public Works also ran the street sweeper with Dawn dish soap and water to try and pull up some of the oil from the diesel fuel on the roadways.

There was an accident that also took place related to the fuel spill.

The driver of a moped lost control making a turn due to the slick road surface from the oil.

Smith said the city submitted an invoice to the Dyersville trucking operation of $681, which includes staff time and the cost for cleanup. The cleanup costs were also submitted to the company of the ag chemical spill.

“We are recovering absolutely as much as we can,” Smith said. “On both occasions, the DNR is aware of the incidents. They will not be taking any punitive action towards either individual, but there are reporting requirements for spills of those chemicals. On both of those occasions, they (the trucking companies) did not notify us. We had to locate both of the responsible people. I think it would have gone a long way if they would have notified us.”

In addition to the chemical spills, the MPD has also been dealing with issues involving the temporary fireworks stand located in the parking lot of Dollar Fresh for two weeks in a row.

The stand received two pallets of fireworks in two different weeks prior to when the stand opens for business. But an employee was not on hand to accept and secure the pallet. The pallet, in the most recent incident, sat unsecured for three hours.

“I don’t put this on the delivery company; I put it on the manager of the stand to make sure they have staff there to accept the goods, to make sure they get them secured appropriately,” Smith said.

Smith reached out to the manager who said they hired a local person to oversee the stand.

“I made them aware that now for two weeks in a row, a fairly significant number of fireworks were basically accessible to anyone,” he continued.

Smith also contacted the State Fire Marshal’s Office who offered two options: The city could either revoke the outfit’s sale permit or do nothing. Smith said in his conversation with the Fire Marshal, their office has received similar complaints about other firework stands throughout the state.

Smith did issue two warnings to the manager of the Monticello stand. He said the council could wait and see if additional violations occur before revoking the sales permit.

The stand has until July 8 to sell fireworks, according to State Code.

“So we’re not talking a terribly lengthy amount of time, but are those two violations egregious enough that, in the interest of the safety of the public, it’s time to take some action?” asked Smith, seeking advice from the council. “Locally, it’s within our jurisdiction and it is primarily our public safety concern.”

He said revoking a sales permit, something Smith has never had to do before, would take action by the council.

Mayor Wayne Peach suggested that if this incident occurs a third time, their sales permit should be revoked.