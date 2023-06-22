MPD pursues permanent speed feedback signs for Highway 38 entrances

Police Chief Britt Smith sought the Monticello City Council’s approval of an application to the Iowa Department of Transportation (DOT) for two new speed feedback display signs.

During the June 19 council meeting, the council approved the application.

The signs will be displayed at entrance points into the community along Highway 38.

The signs are made for communities like Monticello with entrance points along state highways that proceed through city jurisdiction.

The Monticello Police Department already utilizes portable solar-powered speed feedback signs, but these via the DOT would be permanently installed and mounted to a pole at two different entrance points. The new signs would also likely be solar-powered as well.

“They help remind motorists to obey the speed limits,” noted Smith in his information presented to the council.

“They’ll be utilized by the city and the state to collect traffic data,” said Mayor Dave Goedken. “They’re more than just speed signs.”

The city will not have to cover any up-front costs associated with this project. The DOT purchases the equipment and signs, and handles the installation. The city, though, would be expected to maintain the signs and cover any incidental costs associated the repairs.

“They will become city property,” Goedken noted.

Smith said he does not have a timeframe for when the signs will be installed.

In other city business:

• Following the “action” portion of the meeting, the council went into an executive (closed) session “to evaluate the performance of an individual.” The individual requested a closed session pursuant to Iowa Code Section 21.5.

• The council authorized the city clerk to make appropriate transfers of sums for Fiscal Year 2023. These are transfers from one fund to another within the city budget that were impacted by budget amendments.

The transfers of note include: From the Equipment Set-aside to Ambulance Improvements, not to exceed $6,000; from the Monticello Berndes Center fund to Parks & Rec Officiating, not to exceed $8,000; a decease transfer from the General Fund to the Monticello Berndes Center fund, from not-to-exceed $253,900 to $247,400; a decease transfer from the Police K9 fund to the General Fund, from not-to-exceed $4,426 to $200; an increase transfer from the Airport to Capital Improvements, from not-to-exceed $66,1300 to $102,760.