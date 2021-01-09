MPD urges public to stop for pedestrians at new school crossing

With the start of a new school year, the Monticello Police Department and Monticello Community School District wish to remind the public about the rules of the road concerning the crosswalk on E. Oak Street/Highway 38.

This is the second school year for the crosswalk, which allows school children and pedestrians to cross 38 from El Camino Real to the high school/middle school complex.

Twice a day, vehicular traffic may experience some congestion for 15 to 20 minutes: before school starts from 7:45 to 8 a.m., and after school gets out from 3 to 3:15 p.m.

“I just ask that everyone remembers to be patient during those times,” asked MCSD Superintendent Brian Jaeger.

At the beginning of this school year, Monticello Police Chief Britt Smith placed a new sign out in the crosswalk which says “State law, yield to pedestrians.” This sign is out twice a day.

“The sign was added to make the motoring public more aware of their obligation to yield to pedestrians using the crosswalk,” explained Smith. “Last year, we routinely had motorists fail to yield to pedestrians, who are almost exclusively children.”

(In fact, when Express Editor Kim Brooks was out witnessing children walking across the highway on Wednesday, Aug. 25, after an early-out from school, a driver not only failed to yield/stop, but drove right through the crosswalk as kids and law enforcement were present.)

“I have seen people go through the light before and after school when it is busy, following athletic practices later in the evening, and on the weekends when adults are trying to cross the street as part of the city trail,” shared Jaeger. “An awareness of safety at this intersection will make us all much safer when crossing by the high school.”

“The flashing yellow lights, signage, and roadway markings were a great addition,” said Smith, “but still don’t fully resolve the crossing issues. This additional sign helps further establish the expectations for motorists.”

During the first two days of school, Aug. 23 and 24, Smith sat near the crosswalk, observing the effectiveness of the sign.

“It made a difference,” he said. “People stopped and slowed down. It’s making a positive impact on driving behavior.”

In addition to the sign, School Resource Officer Dawn Graver manages the crosswalk twice a day, too, as students walk up to the crossing sign and push the button to activate the blinking yellow lights.

Smith said the yellow lights also confuse some drivers, as people are generally used to stopping for flashing red lights, not yellow.

The new crossing sign is used only during the school day; however, people who walk on Willow Trail use the crosswalk from time to time. Those pedestrians can also press the crossing button to activate the flashing lights and safely cross the highway.

“These lights draw the attention of the motorists and signal to them that a pedestrian is attempting to cross,” reiterated Smith.

Even if a pedestrian fails to press the button, Smith reminded the public that it is still a state law to yield to all pedestrians crossing a roadway, regardless of the flashing lights.

“The addition of the lights and signage at the high school/middle school location was to increase the visibility and awareness for motorists making the intersection safer for everyone,” added Smith.

Smith was asked whether an additional crosswalk and flashing lights might be needed further east on 38 by the new middle school entrance. He said that would just add to the confusion and congestion.

“One crossing is enough,” he said. “The more crossings create even more pedestrian/motor vehicle interactions, which reduces the safety for everyone.”

The end goal with the new crosswalk signage and teaching the students to press the crossing button to safely proceed, is to reduce the time the SRO spends out there every day.

“She (Graver) needs the opportunity to address other end-of-school issues, and patrol the other buildings during their dismissal times,” explained Smith. “We have multiple school crossing zones throughout the city, and the occasional enforcement of those zones will help ensure that motorists and pedestrians are safe.”

Carpenter and Shannon elementaries, Sacred Heart School, and the Kirkwood complex could all benefit from the occasional presence of law enforcement during high-traffic times.

However, Smith indicated that Graver’s presence at the new crosswalk has helped to reduce “bad driving behavior,” not only of general traffic, but students coming and going from the high school parking lot.