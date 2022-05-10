MPD welcomes new officer

There is a new face working at the Monticello Police Department.

Officer Blaine Kamp started on Sept. 21, replacing Officer Zach Buehler who left the department in July.

Kamp’s past experience includes the U.S. Air Force and Iowa State Patrol.

As for why he was interested in the job, he pointed to his qualifications and the fact that he would be working in a smaller community.

“I wanted to start in a career that was more community-based,” he said versus covering a greater distance with the State Patrol.

Kamp was living in the Fort Dodge area before he and his wife moved to Monticello in July, during the week of the fair.

“I’m originally from Renwick, Iowa,” he said, “in north central Iowa.”

With a population of 400, Kamp is used to the small-town feel.

After he graduated from high school in 1986, he joined the Air Force, and put in 21 years of service.

“Even at that time, college was too expensive,” he said of his plans to join the service. “The Air Force was an opportunity to get started and use the GI Bill to apply to school afterwards.”

Kamp then joined the State Patrol in 1995, recently retiring.

As for why he chose to get back into law enforcement, he said, “It’s what I’m used to.”

After his wife secured a job in the area, the couple started looking for a place to live, planning to remain in the community long-term.

“I have some more years to go,” Kamp said of remaining in the workforce.

Getting to know the Monticello community takes some time, especially if you’re not familiar with the area.

“Knowing the boundaries and city limits is a work and progress,” he said. “It’s a big transition getting to know the landmarks.”

However, compared to working for the State Patrol, Kamp has less area to cover.

With his background, Kamp brings some diversity to the MPD.

“It’s an entirely different animal and yet very much the same,” he explained. “There are aspects of the local police department that a trooper wouldn’t have the same look-upon.”

For example, being active in the community.

“Being in the community and a part of the community, interacting with people every day,” Kamp said of being part of the Monticello community. “With the State Patrol, once you’re on the clock, you’re not around the community. Here, you’re on the frontline.”

However, both working for the MPD and State Patrol, you see the same enforcement.

Kamp and his wife were married in 2019. Between the two of them, they have five sons and seven grandchildren. They enjoy spending time outdoors, going camping and hiking. Kamp enjoys watching sports and listening to music.

“I’m looking forward to growing in the community and being a part of it,” he said. “I want to enjoy what the city has to offer and get to know and meet the people.”