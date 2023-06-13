MS Food Service adds some ‘flavor’ to the school year

On June 1, the 2022-23 school year came to an end for the students of the Monticello Community School District.

Throughout this school year, the middle school students, those in grades 5-8, had something to look forward to every holiday and special occasion… The middle school food service gals brought a smile to the students’ and staff’s faces as they dressed up during the holidays.

The idea came about last school year, explained Manager Steph Leytem, when food service employee Melissa Motley would dress up for Homecoming. After Motley moved on to another employment opportunity, the five MS gals picked it up and started dressing up for the major holidays.

It’s not just the holidays in which they coordinate, they also include other occasions such as Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), Child Abuse Awareness Month, the Kentucky Derby, and they even honored Caleb Jurgens, a Monticello freshman who lost his life in a motorcycle accident a few weeks ago.

“We wanted to honor Caleb on the day of his wake (May 26),” said Stacy Krumviede. “So we wore yellow shirts for his favorite color tractor.”

They even get MS Principal Todd Werner and Custodian Michelle Liptak to join in on the fun.

As Werner was bringing this year’s fourth-graders (next year’s fifth-graders) through the middle school during an orientation, he commented to the students, “You never know what these cooks are going to do,” in terms of their dress-up days.

“The kids just enjoy it,” added Krumviede.

“They look forward to what we’re going to do,” said Marlys Murphy.

The ladies also wear special shirts for the first and last days of school. Then, on the last day, they gather together and sing a song to congratulate the eighth graders moving on to high school and to welcome the in-coming fifth-graders.

“It’s just entertaining,” said Regina Engelbart.

The students are seen pulling out their cell phones to record the food service gals singing.

“Our co-workers also love it,” added Murphy.

The gals have a group chat and are already planning for next year’s special occasions.

Engelbart said food service employees at other schools now comment on the fun being had at Monticello Middle School.