MS principal Meier to resign in July

Published by admin on Wed, 12/18/2019 - 2:16pm
Brent Meier, who is in his seventh year as principal of Monticello Middle School, has announced his resignation from the post, effective at the end of the school calendar year, July 31, 2020.
The resignation was approved by the Monticello School Board as part of the consent agenda during its Monday, Dec. 16 meeting.
