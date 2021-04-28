MS Student Council collects donation items for AWF

Monticello seventh-grader Koye Jaeger and the rest of the Middle School Student Council recently set a goal to provide community service. So, Jaeger chose to highlight the Animal Welfare Friends (AWF) Shelter in Monticello.

“I love animals a lot,” said Jaeger. “I have a dog at home, and I knew about the shelter in town.”

Jaeger, who is also in Camp Fire, previously made blankets and donated those to the shelter, too.

Jaeger said once she knew which cause to focus on, she had to come up with a proposal and pitch her idea to Callie Smith, student council sponsor, as well as the teachers building leadership team. Jaeger and some of her fellow council members put a video together rather than in-person. Their proposal was approved.

Now, they had to carry out their plan.

Jaeger visited the AWF website and found a list of needs. Those items were put on a flier she created and handed out to students and teachers in the middle school. The information was also shared during the school announcements.

“We know that the AWF Shelter runs on donations, so we think that it would be a good idea to help them out,” Jaeger’s flier read.

To make it fun, students were directed to bring donations into their first period classes, of which there are 16. The class with the most items at the end of the deadline would be announced the winner.

The council collected items April 9-30. Some of the items collected included: paper towels, dog/cate treats, cleaning supplies, dog/cat toys, food, and blankets.

Mrs. Vroegh’s sixth-grade ELA class was the winner of the contest.

Jaeger said this experience taught her about communication techniques to get her message out to the masses.

“If I hadn’t communicated, I wouldn’t have gotten all of these items,” she said.